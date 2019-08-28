Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ortman. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Frances Mary Ortman Frances Mary (Schenher) Ortman of Weyburn passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She is survived by Joe Ortman, her loving husband of almost 66 years. She will always be in the hearts of her six children Karen (Glen) Butz, Edith (Tim) Lozinsky, Carolyn (Dan) Bowers, Gerald (Colette) Ortman, Eldon (Nora) Ortman and Wendy (Bruce) Pitre. She will be lovingly remembered by her fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren Kelly (Kim) Elliott, Anderson; Lindsay (Kevan) Skyler; David (Jen) Pierce, Halle, Rhett; Dallas (Janelle) Kaiden, Ayla, Ashlyn, Connor; Lauren (Evan) Isabella, Brooklyn, Cohen; Kaitlyn (Morgan) Bennett; Terry (Rhela) Chase, Sadie; Joanna (Adam) Harper, Myla; Amber (Aaron) Naysa; Angela (Robert), Taryn (Brodie), Brett, Ashton (Tyler), Justin (Jennifer), Alex. She is also survived by her siblings, sisters Catherine Seis, Margaret Johnson, Agnes Cornea, brothers Ernest Schenher, Edward (Rose) Schenher, sister-in-law Rose Mary Schenher, and brother-in-law John McLellan. Also many, many nieces and nephews, Ortman family, relatives and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Michael Schenher and her step-mother Theresa Schenher. She was also predeceased by her sisters Caroline Schenher, Irene McLellan and Helen Frycz, brother Michael Schenher, as well as sister-in-law Vivian Schenher, and brothers-in-law Jack Seis, Earl Johnson, John Frycz and Booker Cornea, and step-sister Martha (Mike) Schoenborn. Frances Mary Schenher was born on June 17, 1925 on a farm in the Viceroy District. She was the eldest daughter of Michael and Margaret Schenher and the first-born grandchild of Peter and Frances Schenher. In 1929, she along with her dad, mother and two sisters, moved to a farm four miles north of Glasnevin in the Ogema District. Her family grew to include four more sisters and three brothers. Fran attended Mount Joy School and completed Grade Eight. After that she helped with work at home or worked out doing housework for other people, and also worked in the Ogema Hotel and Cafe and in a cafe in Yellow Grass. When her mother tragically passed away in 1945 she and her sisters and brothers helped their Dad in looking after their younger siblings, especially Ed who was six and Irene who was only four. In 1947, she and her sister Catherine spent a winter employed in a factory in St. Catherine's, Ontario. Fran married Joe Ortman on October 28, 1953 in St. Cunegundas Church in Horizon SK. They moved to their own farm near Khedive and lived there for 53 years, raising a family of 6 children. Over the years Fran and Joe took road trips within Saskatchewan and to points in the US. They also took several train trips to Seattle, Washington and area. They retired to Weyburn in 2006. Fran moved to Weyburn Special Care Home in December 2017 and then to House 3 at Tatagwa View in May 2018. She had superb care there until her passing. For that we are extremely grateful. Prayers were said on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan and the Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Father Francis Plaparampil celebrating. Funeral Lunch & Fellowship followed in Lower McKenna Hall. Interment was in Khedive Cemetery, Khedive, Saskatchewan. A Gathering followed the burial @ 5:00 p.m. at the Khedive Heritage Recreation Centre, Khedive, Saskatchewan. Donation may be made in memory of Frances to the Khedive Heritage Recreation Centre, Khedive, SK. Condolences may be left at:





Thank you from the family of Frances Ortman to family and friends for the outpouring of comfort and support through cards, Mass offerings, calls, visits, flowers and food. Thank you to Jean Wagner for presiding at the Prayer Service and to Father Francis Plaparampil for the touching Funeral Mass. Thank you to the grandchildren who were pallbearers, readers and gift bearers. Thank you to the choir for the lovely music at the funeral and to Janice and Andrea at the Church for your help wherever needed. Thank you to the Catholic ladies who prepared and served the delicious lunch. Thank you to Fletcher's Funeral Chapel for being caring, compassionate and professional. You have all made this difficult process easier to bear.

