Frank Becker Frank Becker, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 2 2019 at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos BC. Frank was born on February 26, 1928, in Freda Lake, Sask., the 4th child to Jake and Dory Becker. It was here on the "Hill Top Farm" 20 miles southwest of Radville that Frankie attended school and worked on the family farm along with his 7 other siblings. He also spent some time working in the oil fields in Alberta. In 1953, the year after Frank's mother died, Frank realized something in his life needed to change, and in 1954, he made his personal choice to serve God, which became a major influence in his life and the life of his family. Frank married Esther (Stutt) on June 11, 1955 and they farmed together on the farm 4 miles west of Radville. This is where their 2 children, Dale and Dean were born. In 1967 they moved to the farm south of Rocanville, where they made many special friends. It was here that Frank's love of farming, and his passion for tinkering was evident. Frank also spent a few years working in Saudi, Arabia drilling for drinking water, and travelled through many countries in southeast Asia. In 2004, after almost 49 loving years together, Esther passed away and Frank married Zena Wimmer in 2010 and moved to Osoyoos BC, They had good years together living in retirement on the lake. But when Frank's health began to decline, he moved into a senior's home in Oliver and finally settled at Mariposa Gardens back in Osoyoos. Frank is predeceased by his parents, Jake and Dory; his sister, Lily Turner, and brothers, Fred, Charlie, and Floyd Becker; Wife Esther; Son Dean; and Grandsons Colby Becker, and great- grandson Gage Severson. Frank is lovingly remembered by his wife Zena Becker, daughter Dale Geck, and daughter-in-law Lana Becker; Grandchildren Jodie (John) Severson, Layne Geck, Cody (Amanda) Geck, Jessica(Sheldon) Squair, Jill Becker, and Brady (Candy) Becker; 8 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Tillie Barrett, Jean Oshanek, and Florence (Roy) Leflar. Frank will especially be remembered for big heart for others - his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 on Saturday, March 23 at the Rocanville Community Hall on 808 Francis Ave, Rocanville, SK. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Sign the online book of condolences at





614 Birtle Street

Moosomin , SK S0G 3N0

(306) 435-2513

