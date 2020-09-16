Frank Anthony Honig September 29, 1935 - Weyburn, Saskatchewan September 9, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta
Our family sadly announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Frank Anthony Honig, of Calgary, AB formerly Weyburn, SK. He passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Southwood Hospice on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Frank and Adeline married on October 1, 1966. The family moved to Alberta in 1981. Frank and Adeline worked together establishing businesses in the service industry as well as in the oil and gas (Imperial Oil) in Weyburn, High River and Calgary. His sons also worked with him in some of the businesses. Frank and his wife attended St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Frank enjoyed his work in business, he also had an affinity for nature, wildlife and spending time with his family camping and going on holiday trips. Frank is survived by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Adeline; his sons, Allan, Gary (Edna), Blaine, and Craig. He is also survived by his brother Mervin (Carol); sisters-in-law Sophie Honig, Fay Regush, Alice Neufeld, Gloria (Greg) Ratch, as well as his nephews, nieces and cousins. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Elizabeth Honig of Weyburn, SK; his brothers, Adam, Henry and Joseph; his sisters, Hilda (Art) Goodfellow, Helen (Patrick) Moore; and sister-in-law Blanche Honig. Funeral Services will be held at McInnis & Holloway (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB) on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Frank's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com.
If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made in Frank's honour directly to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and the Northwest Territories, Administrative Office, 10531 Kingsway Avenue, Edmonton AB T5H 4K1. Tel: 1 (866) 950-5465, www.alzheimer.ab.ca,
the Alberta Lung Association, P.O. Box 4500, Station South, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K2 Telephone: 1 (888) 566-5864. www.ab.lung.ca.
the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Alberta, 200, 119 - 14th Street N.W., Calgary, AB T2N 1Z6 Telephone: (403) 264-5549, www.heartandstroke.ca
or to the charity of one's choice. In living memory of Frank Honig, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575.