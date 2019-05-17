Fred Dodds Fred Dodds passed away peacefully at Brandt Creek Mews, Kelowna, BC, on May 9, 2019, at the age of 95 years. Fred is survived by daughter Lynn Kot, son Kim (Kim Cameron), grandchildren Jodi Shupe, Alaina Pirlot, Kyla McKenzie, Whitney Kot, Garrett Kot, Leeah Dodds, Nicole Dodds and 17 great-grandchildren. Fred was predeceased by daughter Sandra Fisher and his first wife, Ella. Fred moved from Weyburn to Kelowna in 1972 to continue a very successful painting business. He was an avid sports fan and curler in Weyburn. Fred was an active volunteer in the United Church, Weyburn Co-op Board, Legion and Elks. Music was one of Fred's major enjoyments. A private Celebration of Life will take place in Kelowna at a later date.
Published in Weyburn This Week from May 17 to May 18, 2019