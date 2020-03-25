Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George "Fred" Groshong. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

George (Fred) Groshong George Frederick Groshong passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Fred was predeceased by his son, Richard Groshong; parents, Willis and Margaret Groshong; in laws, Fred and Katherine Durst; sisters, Ethel Groshong, Ina (Eldred) Robinson, Ann (Dick) Johns and Margaret (Ira) Bradshaw; and brothers, Jim (Gladys) Groshong, Eugene (Alma) Groshong & Glenn (Francis) Groshong. George Frederick Groshong was born April 9, 1922 at the family farm (quarter section SE - 36 - 1 - 13 W of 2). He was the youngest child of Margaret and Willis Groshong. He had four older sisters and three older brothers. Fred went to Schneller School from grades one to ten. He used a horse and cart to drive the three and half miles to school in the summer and during the winter, he would use a horse and sleigh. It was Fred's job to haul the drinking water in a creamcan to school each day for all the children. It was a very responsible job at a young age. He took his grade eleven in Arborfield, Saskatchewan due to the circumstances during the Depression. In 1977, he was one of the first people to take the General Education Diploma through the Weyburn Community College to attain his Grade 12 Diploma. Fred had many childhood interests such as horse riding, skating, baseball, fishing and curling. His family always had music at home with his mother on pump organ, his Dad on the violin and Fred on the banjo. He was a talented musician who could play the guitar, banjo, accordion, violin, mouth organ and ukulele by ear. On July 25th day of 1945, he married Kathryn Rosetta Durst in Bromhead, Saskatchewan. They were happily married for 74 years. Their first home was located on the farm, eight and half miles southeast of Bromhead. They owned two quarters with a cottage style house and a barn and they had four children Richard, Willis, Lois and Lynn. They looked forward to going to Torquay on Saturday nights. It was a custom of the times and you could usually visit most of your neighbours there. The children enjoyed it too. Everything was open in the evening for business. The church was an integral part of their farm life. Fred helped to set up a full board of stewards and elders of the Oungre United Church. The family was involved in Sunday school, playing the organ and weekly Sunday services. Fred began farming with his father in the 1930's. He always had a love for the land and was very resourceful and innovative with his farming methods. One of his greatest talents was using various materials in a clever and creative manner to fix farm equipment. He had a lifelong farming career with his family, sons and grandsons. Fred taught his children and grandchildren to helpout on the farm at an early age. He was a very patient and understanding teacher. His Grandson, Brad recalls Grandpa teaching him to drive the grain truck when he was eight or nine years old. Another instance, Grandpa taught Brad how to run the combine, so they went for a practise run around the field. Grandpa went for lunch and nervously Brad went on his own combining a whole hopper full. He continued on, and went to dump the second hopper but realized he had left the auger unloading all the way around the field. Whoops! Grandpa came back, stopped, got out of the pickup and crouched down. He came to the combine and said "I think we are throwing grain over the sieves." Brad confessed everything and Grandpa just chuckled and laughed. In 2005, the Groshong Family Farm received the 100 Year Century Family Farm Award. Fred and the family enjoyed various family trips during the summer months after the crops were seeded. The family would often take their six man canvas tent and do many road trips to Disneyland, Black Hills, Yellowstone and several parts of Saskatchewan. One of the highlights was a family train trip from Williston, North Dakota to the Oregon Coast to see his sister Ann during the Easter Break. After the children had grown, Fred and Kathryn enjoyed travelling on their own to various places around the world such as Australia, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Hawaii. During the winter, they enjoyed the Arizona sunshine in their winter home in Mesa. Playing music as the "Suntone" was one of their favourite activities. Other activities they enjoyed were golfing, shuffleboard, dancing, woodcarving and playing cards. Fred belonged to various community organizations and liked to volunteer and help others with his kind and caring manner. He belonged to the Estevan Co-op board, Torquay, Schneller and Lyndale School Boards. Fred was also a member of the Farmers Union and the Wheat Pool. He was a 4-H Club Leader for many years. He was an Elder and Church Board Member of the Oungre United Church. When they moved to Weyburn, he served as president of the Souris Gardens condo board for many years. He was also on the board of the Wheatland Senior Club. In 2012, he was the recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal for Volunteerism. One of his passions was restoring an antique 1931 Model-A Ford Coupe. He found the rusted old frame sitting in a slough and towed it back to the farm to reconstruct it. After three years and hours of work, he enjoyed driving it to many car shows and taking the grandkids for rides in the rumble seat. He donated the car to the Weyburn Heritage Village where, it is appreciated by many people during the annual Heritage Days. Fred was a pillar in our family with his infectious smile, kindness, courtesy, and work ethic made him a classic role model for his family, children, ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. His journeyed through this life in a gentle and caring manner and we will always have several beautiful memories of him that we will cherish forever. Some of Fred's last words were as if he leaving on a journey - a very important journey in his life and he was ready to take to the road. He mentioned his son Richard's name. He had sung along with us "We'll find perfect peace where joys never cease out there behind a kindly sky" just the day before. Rest in peace dear husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, uncle, cousin and friend. Fred will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 74 years, Kathryn Groshong of Weyburn, SK; son, Willis (Ursula) Groshong of Sherwood Park, AB and their children, Adam, Vanessa (Kelsey) and Jennifer (Ben) & their son, Oliver; daughter, Lois (Cal) Guest of Harrison Hot Springs, BC and their children, Paul, Tara (Chris) & their children, Cohen and Jackson, and Nicole & son, Jude; daughter, Lynn (Ray) Piasta of Vernon, BC and their children, Amanda and Eric; daughter in law, Elaine Groshong of Torquay, SK and her children, Chad and his son, Cole and Brad (Pam) and children, Kara, Owen and Alexa as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visitation was held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service on Saturday, March 21, 2020, both from Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Reverend M. Barnabas officiating the funeral service. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan and the pallbearers were Chad Groshong, Brad Groshong, Willis Groshong, Ray Piasta, Nicole Guest and Kara Groshong. Donations in memory of Fred may be made to the Grace United Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at:





