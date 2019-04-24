Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Hein. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

George Otto Hein 1939 ~ 2019 Loving brother, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 79 years. George was born December 2, 1939 at Paswegin, Saskatchewan to Otto and Elizabeth Hein. George was predeceased by his parents, Otto and Elizabeth Hein; daughter, Mary Ann Eeckhout; step father, Wayne Marin; sister, Doris Smith; brothers, Gordon (Mary) Hein, Reginald Hein, Leonard Hein and David Hein and step-children, Don Smith and Lester Smith. George is survived by his wife, Ardith Hein (nee Beitz); son, Fred (Leona) Hein and their children, Christopher and Cody; daughter, Barbara (Franklin) Newhart and their children, Lawrence, Rebecca and Markus; son, James Hein and his children, Felicia Byeik and Charlene Chamberlin; sisters, Joyce (Ray) Rasmuson, Elsie Erickson, Denise Goodwin and Joan (Larry) Cooper; brothers, Frank (Carol) Hein, Bob (Bev) Hein, and Denis Hein (Anita King); grandchildren, Robert and Jenna; step-father and good friend, Ray Orser; brother-in-law, Adam Smith and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hein as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. For most of his life George worked as a truck driver, a career he greatly enjoyed. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to talk with and visit people. George was a good father and grandfather. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Scattering followed at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Funeral Lunch & fellowship took place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #74, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of George may be may be made to the Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation at PO Box 1416, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, S4H 3J9. Condolences may be left at:





1939 ~ 2019 Loving brother, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 79 years. George was born December 2, 1939 at Paswegin, Saskatchewan to Otto and Elizabeth Hein. George was predeceased by his parents, Otto and Elizabeth Hein; daughter, Mary Ann Eeckhout; step father, Wayne Marin; sister, Doris Smith; brothers, Gordon (Mary) Hein, Reginald Hein, Leonard Hein and David Hein and step-children, Don Smith and Lester Smith. George is survived by his wife, Ardith Hein (nee Beitz); son, Fred (Leona) Hein and their children, Christopher and Cody; daughter, Barbara (Franklin) Newhart and their children, Lawrence, Rebecca and Markus; son, James Hein and his children, Felicia Byeik and Charlene Chamberlin; sisters, Joyce (Ray) Rasmuson, Elsie Erickson, Denise Goodwin and Joan (Larry) Cooper; brothers, Frank (Carol) Hein, Bob (Bev) Hein, and Denis Hein (Anita King); grandchildren, Robert and Jenna; step-father and good friend, Ray Orser; brother-in-law, Adam Smith and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hein as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. For most of his life George worked as a truck driver, a career he greatly enjoyed. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to talk with and visit people. George was a good father and grandfather. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Scattering followed at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Funeral Lunch & fellowship took place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #74, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of George may be may be made to the Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation at PO Box 1416, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, S4H 3J9. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 1-306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close