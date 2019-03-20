Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Morris. View Sign

George Herbert (Bert) Morris Sadly, but with grateful hearts for a life well-lived, the family of George Herbert (Bert) Morris announce that our husband, father and grandfather slipped away peacefully at his home in Veteran's Village at Sherbrooke Community Centre on March 11, 2019. Dad was born May 2, 1920 in rural Manitoba to William and Mary Morris. When he was very young his family moved to Waskada, MB where he grew up with his two sisters. Dad joined the air force on his 21st birthday in 1941 and was eventually assigned to RAF Squadron 578, based at Burn as a navigator on Halifax bombers. His crew flew 37 missions and all survived unscathed. Dad often said he didn't know how they got so lucky. He was awarded the DFC at the end of the war and always wore it and his other service medals proudly. Recently he was awarded the rank of Knight of the French Legion of Honour, of which he was also justly proud. After the war he eventually wound up working for Beaver Lumber, managing the one-man yard in Midale. This is where he met Arlene Steele, daughter of Earnest and Ellen Steel of Macoun. They were married November 10, 1956 and had two children, Dawn and Scott. After the yard was closed in Midale, Dad went to work for Beaver Lumber in Estevan, where he worked until his retirement at the age of 72. In 1996 Dad and Mom moved to Martensville to be close to their daughter and grandchildren and they lived there until the fall of 2013, when they decided to move to assisted living at Luther Riverside Terrace in Saskatoon. Due to declining health Dad moved to Veteran's Village in January 2016, where he found his second family in the staff and residents there. Dad is survived by his wife of 62 years, Arlene Morris, daughter Dawn Wood-Louden (Murray Louden), son Scott (Tae) Morris, grandchildren David Wood and Amy Iwano, step-grandchildren Ryan (Kim) Louden, Rachelle Louden, Shota (Mariko) Ono, Masaya Ono and one step-great-grandchild, Shoma Ono. He was predeceased by his older sister Alice Bedford and his younger sister Rhoda Dunning and his son-in-law Allan Wood. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Veteran's Village for their compassionate care of Dad over the past three years, especially Christy for making sure that he went to all the outings and events even if he hadn't signed up for them. The Memorial Service was held at the chapel at Sherbrooke Community Centre, 401 Acadia Dr., Saskatoon, Sk at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18. If anyone wishes to make a donation in memory of Bert, the family suggests Veteran's Village at Sherbrooke or the Royal Canadian Legion. Arrangements entrusted to MARTENS WARMAN FUNERAL HOME (306-934-4888).





402 Central Street West

Warman , SK S0K 4S0

Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

