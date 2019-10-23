Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Berg. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Gerald Marvin Berg 1954 ~ 2019 Gerald Marvin Berg of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, formerly of Melfort, Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Weyburn General Hospital on October 13, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Gerald was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Marguerite Berg and his brother, Doug Berg. Gerald was born April 7, 1954 to Henry and Marguerite Berg and grew up on a dairy farm 20 miles south of Melfort. When he was 23 years old, he took over the farm with his brother, Doug. Gerald would later marry and had three children, Jeff, Pam and Steph. In June of 1994, Gerald decided to leave the farm and moved his family onto an acreage at Halbrite, Saskatchewan. He worked for a grain farmer for a few years until his passion changed and he started his career as a truck driver. He drove for a company out of Halbrite hauling oil. He eventually gave this up to drive taxi. Gerald will be lovingly remembered by his son, Jeffrey (Naomi) Berg of Weyburn, SK & their children, Kaleb, Daviney & Lane Berg; daughter, Pamela (Timothy) Guest of Regina, SK & their children, Wyatt and Liam Guest; daughter, Stephanie Berg (Tyler Ellis) of Hazlet, SK & their children, Airiana Berg, Ethan & Rylie Ellis; sister, Janice (Mervin) Schmitz; brother, Ross Berg as well as numerous, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Gerald took great pride in his children and grandchildren. He loved being in the company of others having many laughs together. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone. Gerald will be missed deeply by all of his family and friends. A Celebration of Gerald's Life was held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pleasantdale Community Hall, Pleasantdale, Saskatchewan with Linda Lucyk officiating. The Eulogists were Naomi Berg and Timothy Guest. Interment took place at the Silver Park Cemetery, Pleasantdale, Saskatchewan. Honourary Pallbearers were Ross Berg, Jake Berg, Irvin Weber, Jim Haddon, Brian LeBarre and Greg Lhenaff. A Funeral Reception and Fellowship followed at the Pleasantsdale Community Hall. Donations in memory of Gerald may be made to the . Condolences may be left at:





