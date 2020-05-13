Gerald Spooner June 3, 1931 - April 30, 2020 Gerry Spooner passed away April 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 3, 1931 to Albert and Margaret Spooner and grew up in Lake Alma SK. He spent his younger years working on the highways and at various other jobs, eventually settling in Regina. He worked at the Regina Correctional Centre for awhile but his career was with General Motors. In retirement, Gerry worked at Harvard Broadcasting and volunteered at Blessed Sacrament RC Church. Gerry was an avid sports fan and participated in many, either playing, coaching, umping or organizing. He loved watching curling, football, baseball, hockey and meeting up with the guys for coffee. He knew people from all over the province and subscribed to several newspapers to stay up on community news. Predeceased by his parents, his brother Murray and sister Shirley Carswell, he leaves to mourn his daughter Colleen (Joe) Boyer and her children Taylor, Hayley, Zoie and Seth; his chosen Dundas children Rick, Reiny and Rhonda and their families; his step daughter Michele (Shane) Fairman and her family; special granddaughter Jennifer (Jordan) Moffatt and family; sister Sally Hogan, Sean, Erin (Clay) and their families; Shirley Carswell's children Cam, Kendra (Stan) Oshust, Kelly Ann (Bob) Schad, Kevin (Patricia), Perry (Kathy), Marcie and their families and many special fiends. Due to Covid 19 there will be no funeral service. A graveside service will be held at a later date in St Mary's Cemetery, Tribune SK. The Allan Blair Cancer Centre became a big part of Gerry's life and he spent a lot of time there undergoing treatments and making new friends. Friends so wishing may make donations in his memory to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre 4101 Dewdney Avenue, Regina SK, S4T7T1 or to St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Box 127 Tribune SK, S0C 2MO. Gerry was a devout Christian and masses said in his memory would be appropriate. Relatives and friends may reach out to the family by visiting Gerry's Tribute Page at www.speersfuneralchapel.com and let them know you are thinking of them during this difficult time.
Published in Weyburn Review from May 13 to May 15, 2020.