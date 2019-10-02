Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Blain. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Gertrude Blain 1919 - 2019 Gertrude Blain (nee Zimmerman) of Stoughton, Sask. passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, just nine days short of her 100th birthday. Gertie was born near Torquay, Sask. on September 30, 1919 to Anton and Rose (nee Breitenbach) Zimmerman who came to this country from Landau, Ukraine. She was the 9th of 11 children. Gertie was predeceased by her husband, Roger; by her parents, and all of her older siblings: Florence Steier, Isabelle Soroko, Pauline McGillicky, Frank, Tony, Peter and Ralph Zimmerman and Caroline McKnight (as well as all their spouses). She is survived by two daughters, Eleanor Blain of Brandon, Man. and Irene Haynes of Regina, Sask. as well as a son Roger (Sharon) Blain of Stoughton. Grandchildren include: Marguerite (Dallas) Torgunrud; Roger Luke (Glady) Blain, Matthew, Kathleen and Frederick; Andrew Haynes; Chris (Rosa) Haynes, Sierra and Allegra; Robert (Melissa) Haynes, Annabelle and Theodore; Heather (Bob) Faris and family, Matthew (Lindsay) Faris, Jackson; Rachel (Shane) Hardy, Harlow and Stella; Jenna Faris (Tyler); and Luke Faris, son Isaac. Gertie also has two surviving younger sisters, Edith Mohns of Prince George, B.C. and Eleanor Vipond of Weyburn, Sask. as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Gertie's long life has been devoted to hard work, helping on the farm, and especially to her family. An elderly gentleman told me the other day, "she was a real lady". She will be greatly missed by all her family. The Funeral Mass for Gertie was celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of La Salette R.C. Church, Forget, Sask. by Rev. Yodel Cereno. Interment followed at the parish cemetery, after which a luncheon was held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of La Salette Parish, Box 40, Forget, Sask., S0C 0X0 in Gertie's memory. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Blain family.





1919 - 2019 Gertrude Blain (nee Zimmerman) of Stoughton, Sask. passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, just nine days short of her 100th birthday. Gertie was born near Torquay, Sask. on September 30, 1919 to Anton and Rose (nee Breitenbach) Zimmerman who came to this country from Landau, Ukraine. She was the 9th of 11 children. Gertie was predeceased by her husband, Roger; by her parents, and all of her older siblings: Florence Steier, Isabelle Soroko, Pauline McGillicky, Frank, Tony, Peter and Ralph Zimmerman and Caroline McKnight (as well as all their spouses). She is survived by two daughters, Eleanor Blain of Brandon, Man. and Irene Haynes of Regina, Sask. as well as a son Roger (Sharon) Blain of Stoughton. Grandchildren include: Marguerite (Dallas) Torgunrud; Roger Luke (Glady) Blain, Matthew, Kathleen and Frederick; Andrew Haynes; Chris (Rosa) Haynes, Sierra and Allegra; Robert (Melissa) Haynes, Annabelle and Theodore; Heather (Bob) Faris and family, Matthew (Lindsay) Faris, Jackson; Rachel (Shane) Hardy, Harlow and Stella; Jenna Faris (Tyler); and Luke Faris, son Isaac. Gertie also has two surviving younger sisters, Edith Mohns of Prince George, B.C. and Eleanor Vipond of Weyburn, Sask. as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Gertie's long life has been devoted to hard work, helping on the farm, and especially to her family. An elderly gentleman told me the other day, "she was a real lady". She will be greatly missed by all her family. The Funeral Mass for Gertie was celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of La Salette R.C. Church, Forget, Sask. by Rev. Yodel Cereno. Interment followed at the parish cemetery, after which a luncheon was held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of La Salette Parish, Box 40, Forget, Sask., S0C 0X0 in Gertie's memory. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Blain family. Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close