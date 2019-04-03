Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gina Arneson. View Sign

Gina Arneson 1922 ~ 2019 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Gina was predeceased by her parents, Jakob and Oline Tingvold; husband of 62 1/2 years, Clarence Arneson; brothers, Chris, Oliver, Elmer, Edward, Knute and Willie and sisters, Olga and Lilly. Gina will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Carol (Gerald) of Milestone, SK and Terry, Trevor, Jeff, Sheri and families; son, Rick Arneson (Rose) of Milestone, SK and Lee, Scott, Kim and families; daughter, Dianne (Bill) McFarlane of Calgary, AB and Shawna and Robbie and families; son, John (Sandra) Arneson of Milestone, SK and Ryan, Robin and families; 27 great grandchildren & 7 great great grandchildren as well as other relatives and many friends. The Memorial Service was held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Milestone Alliance Church, Milestone, Saskatchewan with Pastor Jason Wigmore officiating. Interment took place at Milestone Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gina may be made to the Milestone Alliance Church or to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at:





1922 ~ 2019 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Gina was predeceased by her parents, Jakob and Oline Tingvold; husband of 62 1/2 years, Clarence Arneson; brothers, Chris, Oliver, Elmer, Edward, Knute and Willie and sisters, Olga and Lilly. Gina will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Carol (Gerald) of Milestone, SK and Terry, Trevor, Jeff, Sheri and families; son, Rick Arneson (Rose) of Milestone, SK and Lee, Scott, Kim and families; daughter, Dianne (Bill) McFarlane of Calgary, AB and Shawna and Robbie and families; son, John (Sandra) Arneson of Milestone, SK and Ryan, Robin and families; 27 great grandchildren & 7 great great grandchildren as well as other relatives and many friends. The Memorial Service was held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Milestone Alliance Church, Milestone, Saskatchewan with Pastor Jason Wigmore officiating. Interment took place at Milestone Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gina may be made to the Milestone Alliance Church or to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Funeral Home Fletcher Funeral Chapel

237 - 4th Street North East

Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4

(306) 842-5432 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close