Glendon "Glen" Fleming
Glendon "Glen" Fleming Late of Weyburn SK passed away October 19, 2020 at the age 88 years. Glen was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Helen Fleming, his siblings and their spouses: William (Leola) Fleming, Muriel (John) Potts, Gordon (Leona) Fleming, Rosella (John) Erickson, Lyle Fleming and brothers-in-law Arnold Fournier and Victor Clark. Also predeceased by Mildred's parents, Edna and Rowland Reeves, and her sisters Irene (John) Placatka, Barbara (Bob) Pegg, and sister-in-law Dorothy Reeves. Glen was sadly also predeceased by one son-in-law, Larry Pearson. Glen will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Mildred and their daughters, Kathy (Dale) Larsen, Sandy (Yancy) Baan and Shelley (Darin) Schneider. Eight grandchildren will forever miss their grandfather: Chad (Andrea) Larsen, Danielle (Gary) Bischler, Travis Larsen, Ashlea (Brandon) Gillis, Kayd (Courtney) Larsen, Michael (Emily) Pearson, Allison (Tyson) Diana, and Cole (Sara) Schneider. Great-grandpa adored his nine great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Paisley, Delainey, Rhett, Cassidy, Westyn, Brooks, Vaughn, and Kailer as well as two more great-grand babies due this year. Also stealing Grandpa-Glen's heart here in Weyburn were great-great nephews and nieces: Liam, Jyllian, Ben, Cole, Hudson and Logan. Glen is also survived by his sister, Lorraine Fournier, brother, Roy (Karen) Fleming and Sam Stevens (devoted companion to Lyle), brother-in-law Frank Reeves and sister-in- law Rhoda (Don) Bily and many nieces and nephews. Glen was born and raised on the family farm at Brooking, Saskatchewan. From humble beginnings but surrounded by family love, the large family always had food on the table and laughter in their hearts. The boys helped with farming but also helped provide by hunting and fishing, and those two jobs lead Glen to lifelong enjoyment of both and a commitment to wildlife and conservation. Glen and his brother, Roy, hunted together annually until this year. Glen's employment in Weyburn began at Husky Service as a mechanic. A life of service to the city included the Fire Department, where his family lived in the firehall from 1961 to 1968, and then with Weyburn Police Service until his retirement as a Sergeant in 1992. He exemplified his roles and was a highly respected officer. Glen and Millie enjoyed many years of vacations with their fifth-wheel, travelling and camping throughout Western Canada and to Alaska. Trips to Hawaii were special and memorable. But of all the hats he has worn (and collected) the job that he loved the most was family man. A more loving husband, adoring father and proud grandfather could not be found. Glen was the dad everyone should have, the brother you could depend on, the uncle who pulled your leg, the neighbour you relied on, the partner who had your back and the friend always game for early morning fishing or a visit at the kitchen table. Someone we love could live to be a 1000 and it still wouldn't be long enough. Weyburn, as a community, was the beneficiary of Glen's voluntarism and commitment to the city of Weyburn. Often seen counting birds, volunteering with Girl Guides, Brownies, Scouts, archery, snow-shoeing, bike safety, gun safety, fish hatchery, Wildlife Federation and Knox Presbyterian Church; the obvious is that he will be missed and he made a difference in this city. When a helping hand was needed, Glen was the first to show up. Glen bravely fought a six-month battle with cancer. Our family is grateful for the compassionate care-givers at both the Weyburn General Hospital and Tatagwa View Care Home (House 11). A private family celebration of life was held on Friday October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with Rev. Bob Wilson, officiating. A private family interment followed at the RD Hillcrest Columbarium, Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, donations in memory of Glen may be made to the Weyburn Wildlife Federation Box 612, Weyburn, SK S4H 2K9 or Knox Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 136-2nd St. Weyburn, SK S4H 0T8Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com
