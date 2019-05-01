Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Chessall. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Glenn Lee Chessall 1971 ~ 2019 Passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at the age of 48 years. Glenn was predeceased by his grandparents: Raymond and Alma Chessall and Harold and Violet Fenwick; brother, Donald Chessall and uncles, Ralph & Ross Fenwick & Wes & Ken Chessall. Glenn will always be remembered by his children, Kellie, Jayden, Ashley & Kaiden; granddaughter, Vayda; father, Reg Chessall of Weyburn, SK; mother, Hazel Chessall of Cochrane, AB; brother, Randy (Corrina) Chessall of Stony Plain, AB & family, Jayden, Chad & Logan; brother, Dale (Barb) Chessall of Weyburn, SK & family, Charissa (Eric) and Dylan; sister, Carla (Mike) Klein of Stony Plain, AB & family, Hillary (Adam) & Hailey (Kyle) Gillis & son, Lucas; sister, Jo-Ann Chessall (Jason) of Seba Beach, AB & family, Lance, Ariel (Ty) & {family Ames & Arrow}, Austin , Mikayla & Shelby; brother, James Chessall (Jania) of Weyburn, SK; brother, Greg (Amber) Chessall of Seba Beach, AB & family Corbin and Ashtyn; aunt, Donna (Frank) Daradich; special friend, Peggy Grams as well as numerous cousins, other relatives & friends. The Funeral Service was held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Weyburn Free Methodist Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Pastor Jody Pfeifer officiating. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Randy Chessall, Dale Chessall, James Chessall, Greg Chessall, Mike Klein and Eric Calibaba. Donations in memory of Glenn may be made to Colon Cancer Research. Condolences may be left at:





www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from May 1 to May 2, 2019

