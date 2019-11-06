Gloria Jean Fernell Fernell, Gloria Jean late of Regina, Saskatchewan born, November 30, 1945 passed away October 21, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, John and Minnie McLeod; brother, Gordon and his wife Glenda McLeod; niece, Lana Jean McLeod; husband, Harry Fernell and common-law husband, Norman Hall. Memories of Gloria will be cherished with love by her brother, George and wife Marj; sister Grace and husband Cliff, and by nephews and nieces Lance, Kevin and Rose and family, Lori, Tara and Dan and family, Roberta and Cain and family and Heather and Aaron and family, Dan and Kim and family. Gloria will also be remembered by husband, Dave Fernell and family and son Gary and Angela and family and many dear friends and family of Norman Hall. Graveside Service and Interment took place on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Colgate Cemetery, Colgate, Saskatchewan with Pastor Victoria Mwamasika officiating. A Funeral Lunch and Fellowship followed at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 47, Weyburn. Donations in memory of Gloria may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.
Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019