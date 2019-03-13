Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Georgeson. View Sign

1933 ~ 2019 Georgeson, Gordon "Yorgi" Leonard passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Gordon was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Frances Georgeson, his siblings. Ted (Gladys) Georgeson, Velda Roberts, Walter Georgeson, Dale (Marj) Georgeson, Dennis Georgeson; brother-in-law Laurie Noren and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edith and Sidney Oxford. Gordon was born June 1, 1933, the 4th of 8 children born to Peter and Frances. He grew up in Avonlea, Saskatchewan and remained there until he started working with the Wheat Pool. Gordon began his construction job with the Wheat Pool in 1952 and built 36 elevators throughout the province. On June 2, 1956, Gordon married Weneen Oxford. His career took him and his family to many places all over Saskatchewan. In 1962 Gordon settled the family in Turtleford, Saskatchewan and it was home until 1978. Gordon and his family moved to Weyburn in 1978 as District Repair Superintendent with the Wheat Pool, where he eventually retired at the age of 58 in 1990 and remained there until his passing. Gordon had many passions in life, watching the Weyburn Red Wings play hockey and enjoying coffee and company at A & W in the mornings and McDonalds in the afternoon are only a few. Gordon made his rounds every day to various businesses in Weyburn after his retirement and everyone was familiar with the little green truck with "Yorgi" plates. Gordon and Weneen were also active members of the All Saints Anglican Church during their life in Weyburn. Gordon spent the last 50 summers at his beloved cabin that he built himself from scratch at Kopp's Kove at Turtle Lake. He enjoyed boating, pulling water skiers, patrolling the beach in his golf cart and coffee at the South Bay Convenience Store. Gordon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all who knew him. Gordon will be loving remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Weneen; children: Nancy (Ivan) Watson and family, Kendra (David), [Merrick, Ava], Shalon (Alex), Stephen; Howard (Debby) Georgeson and family, Carrie (Evan), [Ethan, Noah], Eryn (Jordan), [Ashton, Jacob], Andrew (Alicia), [Ellie]; Robin Georgeson and family, Rylan (Josie), [Josh, Kassidy], Gary (Jackie) Georgeson and family, Katia, Wendel; Laurel Wheler and family, Kyle (Courtney), Alyssa, Troy; sisters, Edna Noren, Lynne (John) Landygo; sister-in-law Luella (Elmer) Erhardt and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, March 9, 2015 at 2:00 pm from Zion Lutheran Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with The Reverend Brian Woods officiating. A lunch and fellowship followed the service at the church. Interment will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Gordon may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019

