Gordon Russell Hemphill November 4, 1942 - August 2, 2020
Gordon Russell Hemphill, born November 4, 1942 passed away on August 2, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Gordon was predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Marion (nee Cooper) Hemphill; infant son, Daniel Dean Hemphill and three brothers, Donald, Allan and Ken Hemphill. Gordon was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, the fourth child in a family of nine and grew up on the farm at McTaggart. He attended school in McTaggart until grade 8 and then attended the Weyburn Collegiate until grade 10. Along with his eight siblings, he grew up on the Cooper-Hemphill farm tending to the animals and helping with the seeding and harvest. Gordon married Carol Dennis and together they had five children. He worked as a house builder, farmer and trucker. In 2004 he started G. Hemphill & Sons holdings. Gordon finally retired in 2019 and enjoyed wintering in Texas for the last ten years. His passion was riding his motorbike around the country, with his friends and dogs in tow, stopping at biking events along the way. Gordon was always actively involved with the "Weyburn Toy Run" and the Therapeutic Animal Park. Gordon will be lovingly remembered by his son, Don (Conni) Hemphill; daughter, Pattie Schiefner (nee Hemphill); son, Cory (Rhonda) Hemphill; son, Kelly (Carrie) Hemphill; son, Norm (Candice) Rasmussen and son, Michael Kirk; grandchildren, Jesse (Jess), Aaron, Matthew, Mitchell, Jerred, Andrew, Sheridan, Grayson, Aksel and Lincoln; great grandchildren, Paycen and Taisley; siblings, Isabel (Ellwood) Whitrow, Evelin (Duane) Schmidt, Arthur Hemphill, Ellen (William) Steinacker and Lorne (Judy) Hemphill; sister in law, Erna; Carol Hemphill; Dorothy Dennis as well as numerous, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, friends and his faithful canine companions, Frankie and Bear. A Celebration of Gordon's Life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:30 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 47, Weyburn, Saskatchewan in the Upper Auditorium. Lunch will be served following 'Pandemic Guidelines". Interment will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Gordon may be made to the Weyburn Therapeutic Animal Park at 425 Albert Street, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, S4H 1G4 or the Weyburn Humane Society at PO Box 1062, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, S4H 2L3. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
