Gordon Howard Liddle Gordon Liddle, of Melfort, SK was born October 10, 1932 in the Colgate, Saskatchewan area. He passed away on September 30, 2019 in Saskatoon at the age of 86 years. A service celebrating Gordon's life was held from St. James' Presbyterian Church, Melfort, SK on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The interment will follow at a later date in Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, SK. Friends so wishing may make memorial contributions to St. James Presbyterian Church, Melfort Memorial Gardens, or to the Rotary Club of Melfort. To leave condolences for the Family, please visit the on line guestbook at www.fedusiakfuneralchapel.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fedusiak Funeral Chapel & Crematorium of Melfort, SK. (306)752-3838.
Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019