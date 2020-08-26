Gordon Dale Wiberg August 2, 1939 - Fillmore, Saskatchewan August 4, 2020 - Olds, Alberta It is with great sadness and joyful memories the family of Dale Wiberg shares his passing on August 4, 2020 at the age of 81 years. He was survived by his daughter, Lorri Wiberg of Regina, his sons Devon (Ginger) Wiberg of Tyvan Sask, Matthew and Tanner (Alla) Wiberg both of Olds, Alberta and 6 grandchildren (Kelsey, Marcus, Ashley, Haley, Presley and Wylynn) one sister, Jean Schweitzer of Moose Jaw, his nephew Dr. Bradley Schweitzer of Powell River and his niece Terri Freeman of Moose Jaw and both of their families. Dale was born on and maintained the family farm in the Fillmore area until the mid 80's when he moved to Alberta to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning and operating an aircraft maintenance and pilot training facility. He attended the Wheaton School as a young student and then later graduated from Fillmore High School. His name is forever remembered in many aircraft log books as the signing A.M.E. (Aircraft Maintenance Engineer) spanning widely throughout Sask. Alberta and B.C. His unique talent of being able to fix whatever was needed in order to keep "that plane in the air" - especially during the spraying season in Sask. and AB or for the float planes operating in remote B.C. areas was much appreciated by those who depended upon airplanes for their livelihood. He is fondly remembered by friends and family in the farming community of Fillmore/Weyburn and an extensive aircraft community spanning 3 provinces and the Northern Territories. Should you choose to donate, or have any pictures to share, please send to the Weyburn Flying Club, Weyburn Saskatchewan c/o Randy Martinson (306-891-8824). Dale would be most graciously and humbly appreciative. Up, Up and Away Dad, we all miss you.







