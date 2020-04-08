Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Young. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Grace Faith Young 1949 ~ 2020 On March 31, 2020, at the age of 70 years, Grace Young passed away peacefully at Tatagwa View Nursing Home in Weyburn, Saskatchewan after a long illness. Grace was born November 13, 1949 in Rosetown, Saskatchewan. She was raised on the family farm near Herschel, Saskatchewan. Upon graduation from high school, Grace worked in Saskatoon as a nanny until she met Alban Young. Grace married Alban on March 17th, 1973. Alban and Grace raised their six children in Midale, Saskatchewan before settling in Griffin. When the Grace's children were younger, the family enjoyed many trips to Indiana to visit her parents. Grace always loved to knit, making everything from Afghans, clothes for her grandkids & friends to the wonderful stuffed animals she created later in her life. Grace was predeceased by her parents, Bud & Alma MacTavish; sister, Lorette Wolfe and brother, Jim MacTavish. Grace will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Alban Young; children, Rebecca, Sarah, Rachel, Chenoa, John, and Kristen (Steven) Smiley; brother, Grant MacTavish; twelve grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Grace made the best of her circumstances when faced with adversity. She will be sorely missed by those who knew her. The family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff of Tatagwa View House 12 for the kind and compassionate care she received while there. A Private Graveside Service & Interment will take place at Griffin Cemetery, Griffin, Saskatchewan at a later date. For those wishing to make a charitable donation in memory may do so to Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, Special Olympics or STARS Air Ambulance, as Grace donated to these in the past. Condolences may be left at:





1949 ~ 2020 On March 31, 2020, at the age of 70 years, Grace Young passed away peacefully at Tatagwa View Nursing Home in Weyburn, Saskatchewan after a long illness. Grace was born November 13, 1949 in Rosetown, Saskatchewan. She was raised on the family farm near Herschel, Saskatchewan. Upon graduation from high school, Grace worked in Saskatoon as a nanny until she met Alban Young. Grace married Alban on March 17th, 1973. Alban and Grace raised their six children in Midale, Saskatchewan before settling in Griffin. When the Grace's children were younger, the family enjoyed many trips to Indiana to visit her parents. Grace always loved to knit, making everything from Afghans, clothes for her grandkids & friends to the wonderful stuffed animals she created later in her life. Grace was predeceased by her parents, Bud & Alma MacTavish; sister, Lorette Wolfe and brother, Jim MacTavish. Grace will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Alban Young; children, Rebecca, Sarah, Rachel, Chenoa, John, and Kristen (Steven) Smiley; brother, Grant MacTavish; twelve grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Grace made the best of her circumstances when faced with adversity. She will be sorely missed by those who knew her. The family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff of Tatagwa View House 12 for the kind and compassionate care she received while there. A Private Graveside Service & Interment will take place at Griffin Cemetery, Griffin, Saskatchewan at a later date. For those wishing to make a charitable donation in memory may do so to Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, Special Olympics or STARS Air Ambulance, as Grace donated to these in the past. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close