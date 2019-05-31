Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant Engelstad. View Sign In Memoriam

In Loving Memory1963 to 2014 5 years Praying God is watching over you And keeping you safe from harm, I pray that He has you, Grant, Safely in His arms, I thank Him, for the many times We got to share together, For the next time that I see you, It will be forever. No time on Earth is long enough to share with those we deeply love, or to prepare our hearts for the final Good Bye. So sadly missed, Forever and ever cherished, Mom Published in Weyburn This Week from May 31 to June 5, 2019

