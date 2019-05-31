In Loving Memory Grant Kenneth Engelstad 1963 to 2014 5 years Praying God is watching over you And keeping you safe from harm, I pray that He has you, Grant, Safely in His arms, I thank Him, for the many times We got to share together, For the next time that I see you, It will be forever. No time on Earth is long enough to share with those we deeply love, or to prepare our hearts for the final Good Bye. So sadly missed, Forever and ever cherished, Mom
Published in Weyburn This Week from May 31 to June 5, 2019