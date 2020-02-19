Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grants Brookes. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Grant Brookes July 30, 1949 - February 6, 2020 It is with heavy hearts the family of Grant Brookes announces his sudden passing on February 6, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Grant was born in Indian Head, SASKATCHEWAN on July 30, 1949, to Ernie and Lorraine Brookes. Grant shared many fond memories of his childhood, most of which included his time spent at the farm where he and his brother, Murray, spent time working on cars which would later be put to the test during a race or performing various stunts. Grant completed his schooling in Indian Head and went on to complete one year at the University of Saskatchewan before transferring his studies to the University of Regina where he attained his teaching certificate. Grant's teaching career began at Indian Head Elementary, but he soon landed in Weyburn, accepting a position at Haig School where he first met Anne. Grant went on to teach at Assiniboia School before taking a position at the Comp which saw him enjoy time in the Pre-Employment program and later on in the Mathematics department in which he stayed right up until he retired. Grant and Anne were married in Weyburn on November 12, 1977 and settled into married life, both enjoying their teaching careers. Grant worked towards attaining his pilot?s license, which he completed in 1979. It brought him true joy to be able to treat friends and family to a quick trip around Weyburn, offering them a bird's eye view of the city below. Often times he would fly over their homes and dip the wing as to offer a "hello" to anyone who might be watching. Grant and Anne welcomed their first child, Chantelle, in 1984 and their son, Chris, in 1987. Grant spent hours at the bowling alley with Chantelle and helped coach Chris? hockey teams. Over the years Grant was an active member of the Weyburn Flying Club, Parish Council, Progressive Conservative Party and Saskatchewan Party, the Saskatchewan Roughriders Rep Association as well as serving numerous ministries within the church. Grant retired from teaching in June 2002, but went on to fill a leave of absence in Radville as well as in Bjorkdale, SK, a location and a position he truly enjoyed. When Anne was diagnosed with cancer late in 2006, Grant became her biggest supporter caregiver and the next two years were spent ensuring she had the best care possible. A large part of Grant died the day Anne passed. Grant carried on and found true joy in his grandkids. Together he and Anne welcomed Axton into their lives in 2005 followed by Koen in 2006 and Zavery in 2007. Zerek and Aidan joined the family in 2009, Lexi and Zsofia in 2011 and finally Crimson in 2012. Some of Grant's fondest memories included his grandkids. Grant was a proud supporter of his grandkids and could be found at the soccer field, the baseball diamond, the hockey rinks, at the pool, on the golf course or at a dance recital. Grandpa's smile, encouraging words and big hugs will be greatly missed by all of his grandkids. Grant will be fondly remembered for his sense of humour, his welcoming smile, his boisterous laugh and his kind and caring heart. Grant will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Chantelle (Wayne) Turner of Estevan, SK & children, Koen, Aidan and Lexi; son, Chris Brookes of Weyburn, SK & children, Axton, Zavery, Zerek, Zsofia & Crimson; brother, Murray (Linda) Brookes; brothers & sisters in law: Frank (Darlene) Edwards, William (Bev) Edwards, Rita (Clint) Rapley, Agnes (Miles) Folbar and Helene (Gary) Van Sandt; special friends, Greg Bobbitt and Linda Rudachyk as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Mass for Grant was celebrated on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Father Gerry Bauche presiding. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Grant may be made to The Weyburn Family Place or Weyburn Humane Society. Condolences may be left at:





