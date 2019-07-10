Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harley Ironside. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Harley Ironside Harley James Ironside, born October 8, 1936, passed away peacefully at Regina, Saskatchewan on July 1st, 2019 at the age of 82 Years. He is predeceased by: parents, Edith and Lawrence Ironside; brother, Dale Ironside and sister, Myrna Koeckeritz. Harley is survived by his wife, Carol Ironside and their son, Shaun Ironside; Harley and Toni's children, Rick (Elaine) Ironside, Trevor Ironside, Brett (Jennifer) Ironside and Brenda Williams (Jamie Kennedy); 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; sister, Jean Regel; brother in law, Blake Koeckeritz as well as other nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Harley was born and raised in Midale. He farmed the Ironside family homestead south of the town of Midale. Harley farmed and was a Contract Battery Operator in Midale, Saskatchewan until 1975 when he then moved to Calgary, AB. While in Calgary, he worked for an Oil & Gas Service Company around Western Canada and Overseas in Egypt & the Gulf of Suez. Upon his return to Canada, he pursued a career as a Hotelier in Kelvington and Kipling, Saskatchewan, returning to the Oil & Gas Industry until his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and also participated in a variety or sports as well as being an avid spectator. Harley was a loved son, brother, father and grandfather. He was much beloved and will be dearly missed. Thank you to the nurses and care staff at Tatagwa Nursing Home in Weyburn for their wonderful and kind care for the past 5 years. A family Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westphalia Cemetery, Midale, Saskatchewan with Carmella Eagles celebrating. Donations in memory of Harley may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences may be left at:





