R. Harvey Tallmadge, age 89 of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Harvey was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. He was the son of the late Halsey C. and Elizabeth Tallmadge (nee Kristensen). Harvey was a proud Canadian farmer in his early life, and later worked for the Weyburn Co-op Farm and Home as a fuel truck driver. After retiring to Johnson City, TN in 1999, he became a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, volunteering at the Johnson City Police Department, travelling and following his favourite sports teams, especially the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 50 years Linda (nee Green), his three children Jim (Donna) Tallmadge of Jonesborough, TN, Libby (Neil) White of Huntsville, AL, and Amy (Kevin) Kreissl of Atlanta, GA; and his grandchildren Dylan, Leah, Nolan and Bennett; his sister Phyllis Smith , two nieces Glenna and Valerie and one nephew Darren, all of Calgary, Alberta; cousin Wayne Tallmadge and family of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan; and Harvey's adored rescue dog, Jilly. He will also be dearly missed by countless friends in both Saskatchewan and Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will be held for Harvey at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Tetrick Funeral Home, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, Tennessee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, after 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service of 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, Harvey's family asks that donations be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, or the charity of your choice in his honour. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honoured to serve the Tallmadge Family. This obituary was lovingly written by the Tallmadge Family. Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019

