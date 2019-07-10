Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvie Dickie. View Sign Service Information Lyle Reeves Funerals Inc. 115 8th Ave. SE High River , AB T1V 1M3 (403)-652-4242 Obituary

Harvie Wayne Dickie March 26, 1943 -- July 1, 2019 It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and papa, Wayne at the age of 76 years of High River, AB. Wayne was predeceased by his parents Tom and Dora, his in-laws John and Betty Yuras, and his nephew Jeremey Dickie. Wayne is survived by his wife Brenda of 49 years; daughter Dana (Dave) Unruh of Smithers, BC and son Greg (Kelly) of Calgary, AB; his treasured grandchildren MacKinley, Logan & Dawson Unruh and Ella & Kai Dickie. Wayne is also survived by his brothers Ralph, Bruce (Carol), Harold (Donna) and sisters Marion (Eric) Loucks, Evelyn (Vince) Heaman, Maxine (Mel) Fisher, brother-in-law Farley (Lori) Yuras and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was raised on the farm at Creelman, SK and attended the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon where he met and later married Brenda Yuras. Wayne's career as a chemical engineer provided him many opportunities to work all over the world. He worked in Canada, the USA and Jordan and had special assignments to Chile. Wayne took great pride in his work during his 40-year career. He was well respected by his peers and made a large circle of friends over the years. His work ethic, honesty and integrity will live on in his children and grandchildren. One of Wayne's favourite past-times was gardening and yard work. He spent numerous hours keeping all public areas free of debris. In retirement he loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching their activities. A big thank you to the staff at South Health Campus in Calgary for their special care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, 800-7015 MacLeod Trail SW, Calgary AB, T2H 2K6. Wayne's ashes will be scattered at the family farm in Saskatchewan at a later date. No formal service will be held. To send condolences and view Wayne's Tribute Page please visit





