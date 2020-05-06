Hazel Lorena Breckenridge Hazel Lorena Breckenridge late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan passed away March 28, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Hazel is predeceased by her parents, William and Clara Baily; husband, George Breckenridge and brother, Gordon Baily. Hazel will be lovingly remembered by her son, Cyril Breckenridge of Weyburn, SK; son, Wendell (Cindy) Breckenridge of Sherwood Park, AB; grandchildren: Everett Breckenridge, Craig (Christina) Breckenridge and Marlaina Breckenridge (Justin Witzke) all residing in Sherwood Park, AB; brothers: Edward (Nora) Baily of Fort Saskatchewan, AB and Ormond (Irene) Baily of Moosomin, SK; sisters: Edith Gordon of Rexdale, ON; Evelyn Marshall of Fairlight, SK; Elaine (Steve) Elder of Kelowna, BC as well as other relatives and many friends. Due to the current health concerns there will be no formal services held for Hazel at this time. A Memorial Service & Interment will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Hazel may be made to Canadian Diabetes Association.







