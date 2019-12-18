Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Mahaffey. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Helen "Lorraine" Mahaffey Helen Lorraine Mahaffey was born on January 26, 1928 at Froude, Saskatchewan to Allan "Perry" Clarke and Ruth "Addie" Clarke and passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Lorraine is predeceased by her parents; husband, James "Jim" Mahaffey; grandson, Jason Don Mahaffey; daughter in law, Isabel Mahaffey; sisters, Thelma (Bud) Burns and Lois (Arnold); brother in law, Neil McDonald; in laws, Henry and Irene Mahaffey; sisters in law, Hazel Mahaffey and Bernice (Michael) Wanner and brothers in law, Bill (Mary), Jack (Joyce) and Robert. Lorraine was born at Froude, Saskatchewan and raised there on the family farm for the first 19 years of her life. She attended Normal School in Moose Jaw to obtain her teaching certificate. Lorraine went on to teach school at Colfax and later at Queen Elizabeth School in Weyburn. She married her husband, Jim, on December 22, 1947 at Froude, Saskatchewan and they spent the next 2 years on the farm near Colfax, then moving into Colfax for the next 25 years. They would later move to Weyburn, where she remained for the next 45 years. Lorraine's many interests included softball, curling, bowling, darts and square dancing. As well, she was passionately interested in any activities that her grandchildren were involved in. Lorraine was active in her community in sports, baseball and the curling club. She was also an active member of the Superannuated Teachers Association. Lorraine also participated in groups at the Grace United Church, such as working with the United Church Women at teas and funeral lunches. Lorraine will be lovingly remembered by her son, Douglas Mahaffey of Edmonton, AB; son, Wayne (Sandra) Mahaffey of Swift Current, SK; son, Don (Shelly) Mahaffey of Colfax, SK; grandchildren: Jim (Jodie) Mahaffey, Sharlene (Scott) Sneddon, Lorry Harll, Jesse Mahaffey, Kelsey (Jeff) Krieger and Kaley Mahaffey (Adam Bue); 13 great grandchildren & 8 great great grandchildren; brother, Mel Clarke; sister in law, Elva Mahaffey as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. The Funeral Service for Lorraine was held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Grace United Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Reverend M. Barnabas officiating. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Jim Mahaffey, Jesse Mahaffey, Ken Skjonsby, Adam Bue, Don Mahaffey and Wayne Mahaffey. For those so wishing, donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation Condolences may be left at:





