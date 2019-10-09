Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Locken Annetta Locken. View Sign In Memoriam

Henry Locken Annetta Locken April 13, 1920 to May 3, 1922 to October 14, 2009 October 9, 2019 I heard your voice in the wind today and I turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed me as I stood silently in place. I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky; I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high. I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain; It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name. I held you close in my heart today it made my feel complete; You may have died... but you are not gone you will always be a part of me. As long as the sun shines... the wind blows... the rain falls... You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows. Lovingly remembered by Kathyrn and Terry; Christi, Craig, Blair, Darin and families.





April 13, 1920 to May 3, 1922 to October 14, 2009 October 9, 2019 I heard your voice in the wind today and I turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed me as I stood silently in place. I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky; I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high. I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain; It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name. I held you close in my heart today it made my feel complete; You may have died... but you are not gone you will always be a part of me. As long as the sun shines... the wind blows... the rain falls... You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows. Lovingly remembered by Kathyrn and Terry; Christi, Craig, Blair, Darin and families. Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close