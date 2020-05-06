Hilda Murray December 9, 1914 - April 26, 2020 Hilda Murray, late of Weyburn, SK passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 105 years. Hilda was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Charles (Punch); parents, Adolf and Anna Dietz; brothers, Carl (Ethel) Dietz and Lefty (Vi) Dietz; her sister Elsbeth McGregor (Al); sister-in-law and long-time friend Mabel (Bobby) Winter and other in-laws. Hilda is survived by her daughters: Beverly Langton, Regina, SK, Shirley (Bob) Morel, Hilton Head, South Carolina; son Rick (Gail) Murray, Yellow Grass, SK; grandchildren: Greg Langton, Jeff Langton (Rose), Eric Murray (Stephanie), Dean Murray (Kim), Lindsay Hess (Kyle); 9 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and special cousin Esther Sturgeon. Hilda was born on December 9, 1914 in Schleusingen, Germany and immigrated to Canada with her parents and siblings in 1925. She spent most of her life in the Yellow Grass community, marrying Punch in 1936 and lived on the farm for the next 50+ years. She was a great cook, baker (we all loved her homemade buns), gardener, seamstress and her hobby in later years was knitting afghans. She was not one to sit and watch TV with her hands being idle (the knitting needles were clicking or the hook was crocheting). She enjoyed her trips to Europe, South Carolina, Ontario and the west coast along with the fishing trips to Little Bear Lake. Hilda was very fortunate to have a long healthy life into her 90's when her eyesight deteriorated and the bones became brittle. She became a resident of the Weyburn Special Care Home the month she celebrated her 100th birthday and resided there for the remainder of her life. She appreciated and enjoyed the many visitors who stopped by the home for a chit chat and news update. Due to ongoing Covid 19 Pandemic concerns, there will be no public service at this time. A Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Yellow Grass Cemetery, Yellow Grass, SK. We, the family, would like to thank the staff of the Weyburn Special Care Home for providing Hilda with their dedication and compassionate care during the last five years. In lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Hilda may be made the Weyburn Special Care Home Auxiliary, 704 5th Street, Weyburn, SK, S4H 1A3. Arrangements are entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time"
Published in Weyburn Review from May 6 to May 8, 2020.