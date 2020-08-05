1/1
Hilda Skappel
03/24/1956 - 07/28/2020
Hilda Gladys Skappel March 24, 1956 - July 28, 2020 Skappel, Hilda Gladys, born March 24, 1956, late of Minton, Saskatchewan passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Hilda was predeceased by her parents, Werner and Gladys Belz; son, Jeffrey Skappel and an infant sister. Hilda will be remembered by her husband, Wayne Skappel of Minton, SK; son, Werner (Becky) Skappel of Wawota, SK and their son, Jeffrey Skappel; son, Andrew Skappel of Minton, SK; daughter, Ashlee Skappel (Terry Deboice) of Coronation, AB as well as brothers and sisters in law and many friends. A Graveside Service & Interment was held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lesja Scandinavian Cemetery, Minton, Saskatchewan with Wendy Caldwell officiating. Pallbearers were Randy Sabin, Orlando Jacobson, Wayne Throssel, Ken Tartiliov, Darrel Blackmore and Jimmy Blackmore. Donations in memory of Hilda may be made to the Radville & District Health Care Foundation at Box 310, Radville, Saskatchewan, S0C 2G0. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation ServicesWeyburn, Saskatchewan. 306-842-5432.



Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
