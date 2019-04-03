Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian Budding. View Sign

Ian McKinnon Budding It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ian McKinnon Budding at the age of 89 years. He was loved and respected by those who knew him well. Above all he loved his wife, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We were blessed to love him back. Ian was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Isabella Budding and his sister Elsie Weisbrod. Ian was born January 10, 1930 in Regina, Saskatchewan and passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Ian is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leona, his son, Dave (Joan) Budding; daughter Sharon (Bob) Janzen, daughter Daphne (Thomas) Bishop, son Dale (Lori-Ann) Budding; grandchildren Stephanie Bracken, Becky (Jason) Tiede, Michelle (Patrick) Sinclair, Christy (Steve) Ewert, Aaron (Erin) Janzen, Heidi (Steve) Magill; Ashley (Nick) Benoit, Dallas Bishop and Mandy Bishop; 18 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws. A Funeral Service was held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Weyburn Free Methodist Church, 133 ~ 14th Street NE, Weyburn, SK with Pastor Jody Pfeifer officiating. Active Pallbearers were: Aaron Janzen, Patrick Sinclair, Steve Ewert, Steve Magill, Nick Benoit and Dallas Bishop. Interment was held at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, SK. Luncheon followed at Weyburn Free Methodist Church Hall, 133 ~ 14th Street, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Ian may be made to Gideons International in Canada, P. O. Box 3619, Guelph, ON, N1H 7A2. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ian McKinnon Budding at the age of 89 years. He was loved and respected by those who knew him well. Above all he loved his wife, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We were blessed to love him back. Ian was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Isabella Budding and his sister Elsie Weisbrod. Ian was born January 10, 1930 in Regina, Saskatchewan and passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Ian is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leona, his son, Dave (Joan) Budding; daughter Sharon (Bob) Janzen, daughter Daphne (Thomas) Bishop, son Dale (Lori-Ann) Budding; grandchildren Stephanie Bracken, Becky (Jason) Tiede, Michelle (Patrick) Sinclair, Christy (Steve) Ewert, Aaron (Erin) Janzen, Heidi (Steve) Magill; Ashley (Nick) Benoit, Dallas Bishop and Mandy Bishop; 18 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws. A Funeral Service was held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Weyburn Free Methodist Church, 133 ~ 14th Street NE, Weyburn, SK with Pastor Jody Pfeifer officiating. Active Pallbearers were: Aaron Janzen, Patrick Sinclair, Steve Ewert, Steve Magill, Nick Benoit and Dallas Bishop. Interment was held at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, SK. Luncheon followed at Weyburn Free Methodist Church Hall, 133 ~ 14th Street, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Ian may be made to Gideons International in Canada, P. O. Box 3619, Guelph, ON, N1H 7A2. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time". Funeral Home RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium

1825 1st Avenue NE

Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5

(306) 848-0333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close