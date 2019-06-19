Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Sherbina. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Ida "Marie" Sherbina 1920 ~ 2019 Ida Marie Sherbina, born August 5, 1920, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Marie was predeceased by her parents, John and Emma Ings; husband, Roland Sherbina; son, Donald Sherbina; great grandson, Jordan and sisters, Donna, Edna & Mildred. Marie will always be remembered by her daughter, Bette (Blair) of Weyburn, SK; daughter-in-law, Jane of Assiniboia, SK; grandchildren, Stuart (Kristi), Davina, Karla (Scott), Kris (Janelle) and Lynn (Dan); great grandchildren, Adam, Halia, Isabelle, Owen, Jaiyda, Paige, Tatum and Morgan; sister, Erma Thuillier as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends, particularly her Rebekah friends. Our heartfelt thanks goes out to Dr. Beheshti, the staff at the Weyburn General Hospital, Tatagwa View House #2 and Crocus Plains Villa for the care given to Marie, it was greatly appreciated. The Memorial Service for Marie was held on June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Reverend Doug Loden officiating. Interment took place at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Lunch and Fellowship followed at the Captain's Hall, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Marie may be made to the Calvary Baptist Community Church.





