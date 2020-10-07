Irene Margaret Colbow 1927 ~ 2020 Irene was born November 22, 1927 the first child for John & Katherine Kaip and the first grandchild for August and Katherine Kaip. The Kaip family lived on the Nick Grossman farm (now owned by Bill & Don Gurskey) until 1933 when they moved into Khedive. In 1935 the family moved to the Central Butte area returning to the Khedive area in 1941. The family lived on the Diemert farm (1 mile east of the Colbow farm) for the winter and then moved to the Leaf farm (Kessler farm) in the spring where Irene resided until she married. On October 12, 1948 Irene married Fred Colbow and they lived on the Garling farm (1.5 miles north and 1 mile west of the Colbow farm. In 1949 they moved to the Colbow farm when Fred's parents moved into Khedive. After Fred's passing in 1995 Irene and Marilyn moved to Pangman into John and Wendy's house. John and Wendy and their three children moved to the farm. Irene remained in the house in Pangman until 2018 when she moved into the Deep South Personal Care Home in Pangman and then to Radville Marian Health Center where she resided until her passing on September 26, 2020. Irene is survived by her six children, Richard (Alfreda), Marilyn, Walter, John (Wendy), Rita (Bob) and Ellen. A seventh child, Catherine born in March 1951 passed away in June 1951. All seven children were born in the 1950s. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Rennick and sisters in law, Ida Gurskey, Annette Kaip and Phyllis Mangan, seven grandchildren, Rick Fillion, Felicia Fillion, Christopher Colbow, Justin Colbow, Chantel Colbow, Brittany Colbow and Elizabeth Colbow and six great grandchildren, Kassidy Fillion, Naveah Fillion, Brock Fillion, Aubree Fillion, Arthur Lyon and Isabella Lyon. Irene is also survived by numerous Kaip and Berger cousins as well as many nephews and nieces. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Fred in 1995, her daughter, Catherine in 1951, her mother, Katherine in 1958 and her father, John in 1974 and her brothers, Ed Kaip (2014) and David Kaip (2001). A Private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, Pangman, Saskatchewan with Father Thuy Nguyen presiding. A Public Interment took place at Khedive Cemetery, Khedive, Saskatchewan. Donation in Irene's memory may be made to the Khedive Recreation Center, Attention: Justin Colbow/President at PO Box 255, Pangman, Saskatchewan, S0C 2G0.







