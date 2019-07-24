Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabelle Butters. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

M. Isabelle Butters M. Isabelle Butters, born April 22, 1929, passed away in Weyburn on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Isabelle was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Bessie Butters, sister Lorraine and husband Keith Boyle, and brother-in-law Doug Aston. Isabelle is survived by her sisters, Wilma (Al) Oliver and Shirley Aston; eight nieces and nephews; as well as numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Isabelle grew up on the farm just outside Weyburn, where she loved helping her dad. She attended Grades 1-10 at Riverview Country School and took Grades 11 and 12, followed by a Commercial Course, in Weyburn. While in Weyburn, she worked part time after school and on Saturdays at the Co-operative Association. Her part time position became full time, leading to a career spanning 46 years. She rose to the role of General Manager of the Co-operative Association from 1978 to 1991. Isabelle began her political career when she was elected to Weyburn City Council in 1962. After serving as an Alderman for 14 years, she became Mayor in 1976, serving until 1982 and was recognized as the second woman in Saskatchewan to be elected mayor. During her two terms, she worked with many volunteers to accomplish many projects that improved the community that she loved, including the installation of the Tommy Douglas statue along the boardwalk, as well as the Pioneer Women statues at the corner of 5th Street and 1st Avenue. She was excited to tell everyone that she rode in the limo with Kiefer Sutherland (Tommy Douglas's Grandson) for the unveiling. She, herself, was inducted to the Walk of Fame in 2013, being recognized as an humanitarian. Isabelle's lifelong involvement in numerous volunteer organizations provided service at local, provincial, and international levels. She received the Order of Canada and the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, along with many awards and medals of achievement with her membership in the Rebekah Assembly and as a Quotarian. The list of Isabelle's accomplishments and awards is far too long to list, but she credited her accomplished journey to all the support she received and she always tried to inspire and empower women to the benefit of the community. After the closure of the Wesley United Church south of Weyburn, she became a member of the Grace United Church. She sang in the choir and served on many boards. It was also very convenient that she lived footsteps away from the three things that meant so much to her the Weyburn United Church, Weyburn City Hall, and the Weyburn Co-op, enabling her to proudly participate in her community. Isabelle's personal life often included visits to see her sisters and their families. These visits were always cherished as Isabelle was an integral part of each of our lives. In the early days, the families would all meet in Weyburn every summer for family time. When the sisters were together there was always a game of bridge on the go. As a party planner, she loved to have everyone come to Weyburn for family reunions, birthdays, or any other excuse there was for a party. She was very special to her great nieces and nephews and attended many of their weddings and was so excited to spend time with the great greats as well. Three years ago, at the age of 87, Isabelle was diagnosed with cancer, but she didn't take it lying down. She did her chemo treatments, had a couple of low days, faced two hip surgeries, but then she was either up and flying to Toronto for a Rebekah's meeting, playing bridge with her friends, or doing any of the other volunteer activities she was involved in. Isabelle hosted her 90th birthday party during this past Easter weekend and was up dancing, because "you can't keep a good woman down". Her family all had the opportunity to say goodbye to this remarkable woman over the past months, but she will be missed by so many. Isabelle's family would like to thank all of her network of friends who supported her when we couldn't be there. You were amazing, driving her to appointments, treatments, bringing meals, and helping her with day to day life! Without you, she wouldn't have been able to live the last three years the way she wanted to. Thanks also to the doctors and staff of the Pasque Hospital and Cancer Center, the Weyburn Hospital, Crocus Villa, Tataqwa Home, RD Family Funeral Chapel, the Grace United Church choir and Reverend Barnabas, Rebekahs throughout Saskatchewan, and Quota Club members. The Boyle, Oliver, and Aston families truly appreciate all of your support. A Celebration of Life for Isabelle was held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Grace United Church, Weyburn, SK with Reverend M. Barnabas officiating. A luncheon was held at Upper Grace Hall, with a private family internment following at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn





