JANE ELEANOR (JOHNSRUDE) MOORE
Jane passed away peacefully at home, in her sleep, on September 9, 2020 in Moose Jaw, SK at the age of 77. Jane was born in Fillmore, SK on March 2, 1943. Her parents Einar and Letitia Johnsrude settled in Weyburn in the early 1960's. She left home in 1964 when she met Harley Moore. Jane did the big move to the United States of America and married Harley. They became the parents of four children, Joseph, Suzette, Sally and Donna. Her husband worked as long-haul trucker and the family travelled many places together. After Jane's divorce in 1986 she moved back to Canada. She lived in Weyburn, SK until July 2020 then finally moved to Moose Jaw to be closer to family. Jane left behind her son Joseph and his family knowing she would be happier in Moose Jaw, as she talked of it often. Jane will be remembered for her love of crocheting, knitting, crosswords, cards, cats, chickens, cows, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We cannot forget DQ, going for coffee, bread making, and gravy that was never lumpy. Also, her stories, and most important spending time with her grandchildren Faith, Lee, Shane Tegart and Hope Moore; later her great grandchildren Joel and Lance Huffman and Macey Lillejord. Jane was also proud of her other grandchildren showing everyone pictures of Lexi and Jessica Nelson and her great great grandson Levi. Jane will be sadly missed by Joseph (Alvina) Moore, Hope Moore all of Weyburn, SK; Suzette Ward of Janesville, WI; Sally and Jessica Nelson of Creal Springs, IL; Casey, Erika and Levi Hallwachs of Fargo, ND; Lex Nelson of Fargo, ND; Donna Tegart of Moose Jaw, SK; Faith (Richard) Huffman, Joel and Luke Huffman of Moose Jaw, SK; Lee Tegart of Regina, SK; Shane Tegart of Weyburn, SK; great grandchildren Joel and Luke Huffman, Levi Hallwachs and Macey Lillejord. Due to the current Covid restrictions a funeral will be held at some time in 2021. In living memory of Jane, a memorial planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson.com
