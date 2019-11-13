Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Evans. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Calvary Baptist Community Church Weyburn, , SK View Map Obituary

Jean Carol Evans Jean Carol Evans, late of Weyburn, SK passed away October 28, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Emily Baragar; daughter-in-law, Jessica Evans; her in-laws; Clifford and Blanche Evans; brothers-in-law: Ferris Lawrence, Gordon Evans and Alec Charlton. Jean is survived by her partner of 49 years and best friend, Norman Evans; her children: son, Ken (Janelle) Evans and family, Liam and Isaiah; daughter, Cathy (Terry) Hooper and family, Clayton (Maddy) and Kane; her sister, Fae Lawrence; brother, Keith Baragar; sisters-in-law, Norma Charlton and Lois Evans; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Jean Carol was born on July 6, 1937, as the third and youngest child of the late Charles and Emily Baragar, in Ponteix, SK. She was raised on the family farm north of Kisbey, SK and attended Warmley Schoolhouse. She then moved to Forget, SK for Grades 9-11. After graduating Grade 11, she moved to Regina and worked for the Bank of Commerce. She worked in Regina from 1958 -1970 as a bank clerk. She met the love of her life, Norman Evans, in the spring of 1970 and after a quick courtship, they were married on June 27, 1970. Jean and Norman moved to the family farm in June of 1970. They lived in a small trailer in the same yard as Grandpa and Nanny. She enjoyed her garden and yard. Her favorite part was cutting the grass. They went through years of poor crops, drought, low cattle prices and she helped on the farm when she was needed. Jean enjoyed simple pleasures such as strong coffee, fresh cut grass, the smell of peonies, a freshly pressed sheet or pillow case, reading, and playing her organ. Her greatest pleasure in the world was raising her family, caring for Norman. loving her grandsons, and making buns! She found great joy in being a wife, mother, sister, friend and most of all a Grandmother. She watched as the boys grew and explored their own interests. When they were young, she was quick to offer help, and was their biggest fan. She never missed a sporting event, Christmas concert, or 4-H Achievement Day. She was always up for a sleepover, made offers to drive or pick up boys or anything else that might have been needed. As Jean's health diminished and the demands became too much, Jean and Norman moved to Hilltop Manor in May 2018. They continued to reside there together until Jean's passing. Jean passed peacefully and with so much love surrounding her on October 28, 2019. It brings us great happiness to know she is with her Saviour, Jesus Christ, and reunited with so many of her family, friends and loved ones. A Celebration of a Life well lived will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. from Calvary Baptist Community Church, Weyburn, SK with Pastor Tim MacKinnon officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Clayton Hooper, Kane Hooper, Liam Evans and Isaiah Evans. Luncheon will follow immediately after the service at Calvary Baptist Community Church. Interment is to be held at a later date. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Jean may be made to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, 410 ~ 22 Street NE, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 5T6 or Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1011 University Drive, Saskatoon, SK, S7N 0K4. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





