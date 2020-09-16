Jean Jacobs March 23, 1937 - September 7, 2020
It is with heavy hearts, the family of Jean Jacobs (nee: Erickson) announce her peaceful passing at the age of 83 years on September 7, 2020, in Weyburn, SK. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Della; her brothers, Murray and Leroy; and her sister Doreen. Jean will be forever in the hearts of her devoted husband of 64 years, Morley; her son Doug (Sharon); grandchildren, Rachelle (Tyler) Axani and Ryan Jacobs; her great-granddaughter, Elliott Grace Axani; sisters: Shirley Boys, Grace Lavergne, Joyce Bachiu, and Myrna (Nigel) Lilley; brothers: Ron (Jean), Neil (Wanda), and Jim (Cyndy); as well as several nieces and nephews. She was born in Midale, Saskatchewan on March 23, 1937 and grew up in Midale, Estevan and Weyburn. She met the love of her life, Morley on Halloween night in 1953 and after many shenanigans, they were married in 1956 and had one son, Doug in 1957. As a child along with all of her siblings, Jean faithfully attended the Baptist church in Midale where she was very involved with choirs, trios and the like. As she grew older she had the opportunity to learn how to play the piano and later in her married life, her husband Morley was able to purchase an electric organ so she could play at home. Jean's faith in God was solid which helped her introduce her husband to Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour. As they moved from place to place throughout Saskatchewan they met and enjoyed long lasting friendships with many along the way, particularly in the Kindersley area. Attending and being an integral part of Church life was important to them and they grew in their faith as a result. Finally coming back home to Weyburn over the past several years, both Jean and Morley enjoyed the fellowship of like-minded Christians at Silver Heights Bible Church where she quietly passed away into the arms of her Saviour. Jean had a passion for wood carving and that passion shined through on the hundreds of birds, flowers and animals that she carved over the years. She also enjoyed baking, photography, gardening, playing cards, music and dancing. Jean had a playful personality and always enjoyed some lighthearted teasing, and you were usually on the receiving end of the ribbing. But it was all in good fun.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Weyburn General Hospital and Weyburn Special Care Home during her short stay there.The family will not be holding a formal funeral service. In lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Jean may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, Unit #26 ~ 1738 Quebec Avenue, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9, or the Canadian Diabetes Association, 917 A. Albert Street, Regina, SK, S4R 2P6, or a charity of your choice Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com
"Honouring Life and Celebrating Memories."