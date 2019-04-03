Jean Wilma Leippy Jean Wilma Leippy, nee Hille, 87, passed away March 30, 2019 at St. Therese Villa in Lethbridge, AB. She is survived by her son Lloyd and her daughter Sharon (Dahlseide) and was predeceased by her husband Julian and her children: sons John and Wayne, and daughter Leona. There will be a committal service in Weyburn, Saskatchewan at Hillcrest Cemetery on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The Dedication of the Grave will be performed by Dale Regnier. She loved to laugh.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Leippy.
Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019