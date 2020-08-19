1/1
Jean Treble
11/05/1921 - 08/10/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEAN ISABEL TREBLE (nee STEWART) November 5, 1921 - August 10, 2020 Jean was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Fletcher Stewart, all her siblings, husband Earle and all his siblings, son Wyman and daughter-in-law Wendy. Jean is survived by son Orley (Melvina), their children Nolan (Lisa), Jennifer (Stephen) Greschner, Dane (Jackie); daughter Audrey (Dennis) Audette, their children Daniel and Madison; Wyman and Wendy's children Nichola (Darren), Gina, Ginger (Devon) Wiberg, Peter (Mandy); all her beloved great grandchildren; dear family friend Tex (Irene) Lockyer and his family.Jean was born and raised on the Stewart family farm at Fillmore. After high school, she lived and worked in Toronto and Regina, then returned to Fillmore to marry Earle in 1945. Together they raised their three children, for the most part on the Treble homestead, until moving to town in 1982. Jean started a new life in Regina in 2010 and a few months ago moved to the Fillmore Health Centre. She lived life with purpose and determination. She gave time and energy (and so many pies) to her church and community. She preferred connection over recognition. She had a strong prairie soul with a special regard for walking in the pasture, birdwatching, reading "true stories" and socializing over meals with family and friends. She was known for her small acts of kindness towards those she felt needed some encouragement: sometimes that was children, sometimes adults. It's how she came to be known as Grandma Jean to many more people than just her own. Jean had many wonderful and diverse friends and never stopped making new ones. She was fiercely proud and protective of her nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.A Private Family Funeral Service was held Friday, August 14, 2020 from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with Rev. M. Barnabas officiating. Those who wish to donate in Jean's name may do so to a children's charity of their choice or to the Fillmore Health Centre Residents Fund, Box 246, Fillmore, SK, S0C 1N0. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333) Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at: www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Honouring Life and Celebrating Memories"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Chapel
237 - 4th Street North East
Weyburn, SK S4H0Y4
3068425432
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved