JEAN ISABEL TREBLE (nee STEWART) November 5, 1921 - August 10, 2020
Jean was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Fletcher Stewart, all her siblings, husband Earle and all his siblings, son Wyman and daughter-in-law Wendy. Jean is survived by son Orley (Melvina), their children Nolan (Lisa), Jennifer (Stephen) Greschner, Dane (Jackie); daughter Audrey (Dennis) Audette, their children Daniel and Madison; Wyman and Wendy's children Nichola (Darren), Gina, Ginger (Devon) Wiberg, Peter (Mandy); all her beloved great grandchildren; dear family friend Tex (Irene) Lockyer and his family.Jean was born and raised on the Stewart family farm at Fillmore. After high school, she lived and worked in Toronto and Regina, then returned to Fillmore to marry Earle in 1945. Together they raised their three children, for the most part on the Treble homestead, until moving to town in 1982. Jean started a new life in Regina in 2010 and a few months ago moved to the Fillmore Health Centre. She lived life with purpose and determination. She gave time and energy (and so many pies) to her church and community. She preferred connection over recognition. She had a strong prairie soul with a special regard for walking in the pasture, birdwatching, reading "true stories" and socializing over meals with family and friends. She was known for her small acts of kindness towards those she felt needed some encouragement: sometimes that was children, sometimes adults. It's how she came to be known as Grandma Jean to many more people than just her own. Jean had many wonderful and diverse friends and never stopped making new ones. She was fiercely proud and protective of her nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.A Private Family Funeral Service was held Friday, August 14, 2020 from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with Rev. M. Barnabas officiating. Those who wish to donate in Jean's name may do so to a children's charity of their choice or to the Fillmore Health Centre Residents Fund, Box 246, Fillmore, SK, S0C 1N0. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333) Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at: www.rdfuneralchapel.com
