Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Vatamaniuck. View Sign In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Margaret "Jean" Vatamaniuck June 21, 1942 July 20, 2016 A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest, It broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best, They say that memories are golden, Well maybe that is true, But we never wanted memories, We only wanted you. Your life was love and labour, Your love for your family true, You did your best for all of us, We will never forget you. We sat beside your bedside, Our hearts were crushed and sore, We did our duty to the end, 'Till we could do no more. In tears we watched you sinking, We watched you fade away, And though are our Hearts were breaking, We knew you could not stay. Our lips cannot speak How we loved you, Our hearts cannot tell what to say, But God only knows How we miss you, In our home that is lonely today. Love always and forever, Dan, Deb (Jeff) and family, Ron (Lisa) and family, and Bob (Shawna) and family.





In Loving MemoryJune 21, 1942 July 20, 2016 A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest, It broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best, They say that memories are golden, Well maybe that is true, But we never wanted memories, We only wanted you. Your life was love and labour, Your love for your family true, You did your best for all of us, We will never forget you. We sat beside your bedside, Our hearts were crushed and sore, We did our duty to the end, 'Till we could do no more. In tears we watched you sinking, We watched you fade away, And though are our Hearts were breaking, We knew you could not stay. Our lips cannot speak How we loved you, Our hearts cannot tell what to say, But God only knows How we miss you, In our home that is lonely today. Love always and forever, Dan, Deb (Jeff) and family, Ron (Lisa) and family, and Bob (Shawna) and family. Published in Weyburn Review from July 17 to July 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close