In Loving Memory Margaret "Jean" Vatamaniuck June 21, 1942 July 20, 2016 A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest, It broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best, They say that memories are golden, Well maybe that is true, But we never wanted memories, We only wanted you. Your life was love and labour, Your love for your family true, You did your best for all of us, We will never forget you. We sat beside your bedside, Our hearts were crushed and sore, We did our duty to the end, 'Till we could do no more. In tears we watched you sinking, We watched you fade away, And though are our Hearts were breaking, We knew you could not stay. Our lips cannot speak How we loved you, Our hearts cannot tell what to say, But God only knows How we miss you, In our home that is lonely today. Love always and forever, Dan, Deb (Jeff) and family, Ron (Lisa) and family, and Bob (Shawna) and family.
Published in Weyburn Review from July 17 to July 19, 2019