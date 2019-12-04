Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Wawro. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Jean Marie Wawro Funeral services for Jean Marie Wawro, late of Weyburn, Sask., age 91 years, were held on Saturday, November 30th, 2019, from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn. Father Francis Plaparampil was officiant. Prayers were held Friday evening, November 29th, at Fletcher Funeral Chapel. Interment was at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn. Jean was predeceased by her husband John in 1988; her parents, Tony and Mary Ehlert in 1981 and 1989; her son, Alvin in 2002 and daughter in law, Nikki Croft in 2016. She leaves to remember her: daughter Gloria (Barry) Allen of Weyburn; her son Ken Wawro of Calgary; her daughters in law Susan Wawro of Regina and Sandra Wawro of Calgary; grandson Brett (Amy) Wawro, granddaughter Lauren (Chad) Angus, grandson Michael Wawro, grandson Joel Wawro, granddaughter Jenna (Brett Greene) Wawro, grandson Jared (Skyla) Wawro, great grandchildren Savanna, Emersyn, Simon, Felix and Fox, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jean was born, November 30th in Weyburn in1927 at Mount Saint Mary's. She was the second daughter of Tony and Mary and blue-eyed sister to brown eyed Vera. The Ehlert's first home was a bright Orange House, near Hume east of Weyburn. The family eventually settled and farmed in the Talmage area. Jean Ehlert met John Wawro after WWII in 1945 and married in 1948 and lived, farmed and raised their young family of 3 children until moving to Weyburn in 1960. John farmed and Jean worked at Weyburn City Hall until after 25 years she retired before John?s passing. Jean farmed with her son Alvin until his passing. She continued to live in her family home until October 2018, when she was impacted by a damaging stroke. She passed away with family by her side on November 24, 2019 at Tatagwa View. The active pallbearers were Jean's grandchildren Brett, Lauren, Michael, Joel, Jenna and Jared. Those wishing to make donations in memory of Jean may do so to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan. Arrangements were entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan.





