Jeanette "Shirley" Fitzpatrick nee Gowan On Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Predeceased by her husband Terry. Loving mother of Deanna O'Connell (Scott) and Bradley (Clare). Cherished grandmother of Carter, Megan, Kevin, Ryan, Owen and James. Daughter of the late Van and Mildred Gowan. Dear sister of Elaine Pulfer (late Bob) and Russ Gowan (late Marg). She will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family. A family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences, memories or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Weyburn Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019