Joan Leydon

Joan Anne Leydon
Joan Anne Leydon (nee McGinn), passed away at the age of 92 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Weyburn Special Care Home. Survived by her sister Carole, of Vernon, BC; her children Michael (Noella), Saskatoon; Frances Parzen (Norbert), Calgary; Sara (Stephen McGrath), AB; Genevieve Hudec (Paul), Calgary; and Rebecca (Randal Doane), Oberlin, Ohio; 13 grandchildren (Shannon, Angela, Eric, Theresa, Mackenzie, Michael, Leah, Alexandria, Stephen, Kristina, Colin, Christopher, Katherine) and 14 great-grandchildren (Eve, Anna, Jonah, Patrick, Zachary, Adelaide, Katherine, Benjamin, James, Emma, Faye, Colin, Declan, Lydia), and her many nieces and nephews. Recently predeceased by her husband of 67 years Leo Leydon; predeceased by her brothers William McGinn and Jack McGinn, her nieces Carole Broger and Martha McGinn, and her parents Olive and Francis McGinn. Born in Ingersoll, Ontario, in 1927, Joan spent her early childhood in Mimico (now a part of Etobicoke) in a house on the shores of Lake Ontario. She had fond memories of playing on the beach there with her two older brothers Jack and Bill, and with her younger sister Carole. The family moved to North Toronto where she attended St. Monica's School and North Toronto Collegiate. She frequently took the streetcar downtown for movies and entertainment. As a teenager during WWII, Joan spent summers working on market garden farms and orchards in southern Ontario, while her brothers served in the military. After high school, Joan worked briefly at the offices of the Toronto Globe and Mail and then as a telephone switchboard operator for the Bell Telephone company. She met her husband Leo while he was a student at University of Toronto. They were married in 1952, moved to Weyburn, and together raised their five children. Joan was a great lover of literature, art, music, film and fashion. She learned techniques of drawing, painting, pottery, calligraphy, stained glass, decoupage, pysanka and needlework, wholeheartedly working on every artistic endeavour. Joan's literary knowledge was legendary; she was fascinated by languages and word origins and etymology - all of which made her a redoubtable cruciverbalist and Scrabble opponent. Her astonishing memory for verse, quotations, movies, songs, and historical and geographical facts, still razor-sharp in her 90s, was a continual source of amazement to her family. Joan relished her work with the Weyburn Public Library Board, the IODE Travelling Art Program, the Soo Line Historical Society, the Girl Guides. She met many wonderful friends through these organizations. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League of Canada and active in the parish life of St. Vincent de Paul Church. Above all, she was a wonderful mother to her children, always supportive of their own pursuits and adventures, wherever they might lead. Joan left her lovely home for the last time on September 3, 2019, and shortly afterward lost her devoted husband, Leo, on September 19, 2019. Joan received excellent care from Home Care and at Tatagwa View and the Weyburn Special Care Home. She cherished her friendships with Claire Kuhn, Joe and Jean Janoski, Philip and Gloria Fong, and she thoroughly enjoyed visits from her dear friends and family, and the companionship of Holly Adamache and Tanya Kwochka during these past months. She died peacefully with her son, Michael by her side. A Visitation was held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Chapel and the Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Father Francis Plaparampil presiding. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Michael Hudec, Colin Hudec, Christopher Hudec, Paul Hudec, Andrew Hudec and Mike MacKinnon. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Weyburn Special Care Home. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
