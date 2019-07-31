Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Borschowa. View Sign Obituary

John Borschowa John Borschowa passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 71 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 23 years Geraldine "Geri"; daughter Heather Borschowa; step-son Gary (Bonnie) McDonald; grandson Colby; sister Eileen (Rod) Decelle of Swift Current, SK; brothers Joe (Connie) Borschowa of Regina, SK, Gerald Borschowa of Calgary, AB and Mike (Yvonne) Borschowa of Red Deer, AB; He was predeceased by his parents Peter & Ann Borschowa and infant twin brothers. John was born in Weyburn, SK and raised in Weyburn, Northgate and Estevan, SK. John entered the work force young and started driving truck. He drove all over, spending some of his time in the Yukon Territory and Wyoming. He eventually made Calgary his home and began a 23 year career with the Rockyview County as a Heavy Equipment Operator. John loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved sports, and was an avid Roughriders fan. He had a great sense of humour and loved to play pranks. A Graveside Service will be held for John at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Weyburn, on Sunday August 4th at 2:00 pm. If so desired, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.





Published in Weyburn Review from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019

