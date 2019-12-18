Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Owen. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

John Little Owen December 2, 1922 to November 16, 2019 John Owen of Ogema, SK, passed away November 16, 2019 at age 96, with family at his side at the Weyburn General Hospital. John Little Owen was born December 2, 1922 on the Leonard Family farm, Ogema, SK, the eldest of five, to John Sr. and Emily. He is predeceased by infant daughter Gwen July 11, 1956; his wife of 63 years, Gladys (MacDonald) November 27, 2009, his sister Alma Hudson and brothers-in-law Morley Hudson and Harold Rose. John is survived by four children: Randy (Jackie) Owen, Myla (Kevin) Klemenz, Kathy (Garnet) Gordon and Lois (Curtis) Giblett; 13 grandchildren: Jamie (Sheri), Kyle and Jessie; Colin (Kim), Jason (Amanda), Jenaya (Boyd) and Alysha (Tyson); Scott (Lindsay), Nicole (Colin) and Craig (Bev); Kristin (Chad), Rachele (Bryce) and Sharla (Lyndon); 13 great-grandchildren: Johnny and Carson, Joshua and Kellie, Hunnter and Joseph, Maelynn and Oliver, Brooke, Keira and Benson, Elliot and "one on the way"; and siblings Florence (Allen) Kines, Blanche Rose and Earl (Myrna) Owen. John grew up in the community of Glasnevin, SK and earned his Grade 10 from Glasnevin School. On June 13, 1941, at the age of 18, he enlisted to serve his country in the Second World War. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and trained across Canada. Once overseas John was deployed to Bomber Command and stationed at 432 Squadron at East Moor. He served as the rear tail gunner in a seven man crew aboard Halifax Mark 7 planes. Together this crew completed 21 bombing trips over Germany. Although they had a few close calls, John?s crew was lucky to have returned safely after each trip; unlike many other crews. He attributed their safe returns to luck, timing and their pilot's effective flying skills. This crew would go on to be lifelong friends with many reunions in Canada in the years to come. John was the last surviving member of his crew. John returned to Canada in 1945 and farmed his father's land north of Glasnevin. In 1946 he purchased his first tractor for $1,200. He built a house on the land, the house his grandson and great-grandson still live in today, and in that same year on December 14th he married the love of his life, Gladys MacDonald. Their five children followed. Randy (1953), Gwen (born and passed away in 1956), Myla (1957), Kathy (1958) and Lois (1961). John's younger brother, Earl, started farming in 1953 and the two worked closely together for many great years; without any trouble. They were happy to be partners and farm alongside one another. John and Gladys spent their life on the farm, raising their children in a home of love, and enjoyed each passing season. They did everything together; both were active members of the Ogema Legion, the Glasnevin community and enjoyed playing cards and visiting with friends and family. In 1999 they retired to Ogema, SK and their grandson, Colin, began farming on their homestead. John and Gladys enjoyed their new community and continued to be active in the Legion and the Agricultural Society's annual fair. They were members of the Ogema Senior Citizen's Drop-in Centre and supported and enjoyed both the school and community Remembrance Day ceremonies every year. They also took pride in growing large gardens and even after Gladys passed in 2009, John continued to grow large vegetable gardens, along with apples and grapes. He took pride in his work and made grape jelly every year. In 2014, John Sr., John, Earl and Colin were honoured with the Century Family Farm award for their combined years of hard work. John was a loving husband and father. He loved his grandchildren dearly and especially adored watching his great-grandchildren learn about the world around them and grow. He had many friends and acquaintances and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. The family would like to thank the Ogema Legion, Ogema Museum Board, Ogema Park Board, CFB 15 Wing Moose Jaw, the communities of Glasnevin and Ogema, home care, his neighbours John and Bernice Leonard, his fellow card players, and everyone who shared in John?s life. We would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Weyburn Hospital for the care they provided John. Celebration of John's Life was held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Ogema Heritage Hall, Ogema, SK with the Reverend Isabella Frank officiating. Donations in Memory of John may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Ogema Branch #67 or the Ogema Senior Citizens Dew-Drop-In-Centre. Interment followed at the Ogema Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy for the Owen family may be shared at







