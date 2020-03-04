Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Schiller. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

John Ambrose Schiller, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away February 16, 2020 at the age of 82 years. John was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Matilda Schiller; brothers and sisters: August (Betty) Schiller, Margaret (Frank) Degenhart, Wilfred (Mary) Schiller, Joe (Cary) Schiller, Tilly (Pete) Schamber, Harold (Val) Schiller, Viola Wood and Mike Schiller; brother-in-law Albert Pingert. John is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Lois Schiller; his children: Jerry Schiller and his son, Holden Nowell: Roger Schiller (Patti Shaw) and his family Justin (Alex Muttan-Devey) and Chelsey, Kevin (Shelley) Schiller and their daughter Erica; brother Nick (Adele) Schiller; and sisters, Louise Pingert and Johanna (Bill) Durkin; sister-in-law Shirley Schiller; brother-in-law Ed Wood; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Growing up as the youngest boy of twelve siblings, John developed a real sense of family. He spent his childhood playing and doing chores around the farm where he enjoyed spending time with the animals. This interest developed into a love for training horses. John showed his horse Goldie at the Weyburn Fair one year. In his younger years, he also enjoyed playing unorganized baseball, water skiing, roping, hunting, target shooting (quick draw) and driving fast cars. Unfortunately, at the age of 29, he started to lose his eye sight and over the next five years John and Lois struggled with farm life. In 1971 he was almost completely blind so the family moved into Weyburn to begin the next chapter in his life. With the assistance of the CNIB, John spent many years weaving and selling decorative serving trays to keep him busy around the house. John loved to attend his son's and grandchildren's baseball, hockey, football, and basketball games where he fostered many great friendships. He was blessed and proud of his four grandchildren, who provided him with hours of entertainment. In his later years, John and Lois enjoyed going out to the A&W for coffee where he visited with people in the evenings. The only thing that would keep him from socializing would be his desire to listen to the Blue Jays on the radio (thank-you- CFSL). John would always be found sitting around the card table at family functions playing Cribbage or Kaiser. He regularly attended Kaiser tournaments at the Wheatland Senior Centre every Tuesday evening (thank-you to the organizers and players). John remained active and social to the very end. A Celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with a Come & Go Social time between 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Captain's Hall, 122 ~ 4th Street NE, Weyburn, SK. Interment will be held at a later date at Pangman Cemetery, Pangman, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of John may be made to the Weyburn Salvation Army, #8 ~ 4th Street NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 0Y1or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, Unit #26, 1738 Quebec Avenue, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7K 1V9. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time". Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020

