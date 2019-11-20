Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Tremblay. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Radville Holy Family Catholic Church Obituary

John (Jean) M.G. Tremblay 1926 ~ 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John (Jean) M.G. Tremblay on November 13, 2019, at the age of 93 years. John was born on June 9, 1926 in Granby, Quebec. He moved to SK, with his family, at the age of two and spent most of his years farming in the Radville area. At the age of 17, he attended welding school. John was an accomplished welder and, during WWII, worked on ships in Prince Rupert and on tanks in Montreal. In his 20's, he custom combined in the southern U.S. John was always an optimistic and progressive farmer. He actively farmed until his 89th year and completed 77 harvests. Education was extremely important to John and he passed this belief on to his children and grandchildren. John will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jacqueline, Bernard, Michael (Margaret), Sharon (Murray), Marilyn (Peter), Rhonda (Kim) and 11 grandchildren (Eric, Janelle, Sarah, Lisa, Deanna, Marcel, Clare, Tess, Jessica, Selena and Alyssa) and brother, Albert. Donations in memory of John may be made to the Radville Marian Health Centre. The family would like to thank the wonderful Health Centre staff for the excellent care given to John in the last weeks of his life. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, November 18, at 11:00 am at the Radville Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment followed at the Radville Laurier Cemetery. Condolences may be left at





