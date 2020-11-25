Joseph (Joe) Ortman
Joseph Mathias Ortman late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan passed away November 11, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Peter & Elizabeth Ortmann; wife, Frances Ortman; sisters & brothers, Theresa (Elwin) Carter, Adam (Joyce) Ortman and Bill Ortman and brother in law, Eugene Kerowatski. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Karen (Glen) Butz of Edmonton, AB; daughter, Edie (Tim) Lozinsky of Leader, SK; daughter, Carolyn (Dan) Bowers of Regina, SK; son, Gerald (Colette) Ortman of Regina, SK; son, Eldon (Nora) Ortman of Saskatoon, SK; daughter, Wendy (Bruce) Pitre of Weyburn, SK; fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren Kelly (Kim) Elliott, Anderson; Lindsay (Kevan) Skyler; David (Jen) Pierce, Halle, Rhett; Dallas (Janelle) Kaiden, Ayla, Ashlyn, Connor; Lauren (Evan) Isabella, Brooklyn, Cohen; Kaitlyn (Morgan) Bennett; Terry (Rhela) Chase, Sadie; Joanna (Adam) Harper, Myla; Amber (Aaron) Naysa; Angela (Robert), Taryn (Brodie), Brett (Alina), Ashton (Tyler), Justin (Jennifer), Alex; sister, Agnes Kerowatski; sister in law, Ev Ortman as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and the Schenher family. Joseph (Joe) Mathias Ortman was born Feb 24, 1928 near Francis, Saskatchewan to Peter & Elizabeth Ortmann. In the early 1930's during the depression the family moved to a farm south of Ceylon and then moved again to a farm near Khedive where Joe attended grade 1-8. After finishing school Joe worked various jobs, mostly in construction. Joseph married Frances Mary Schenher on Oct 28, 1953 and shortly after they bought a farm 1/2 mile west of Khedive. It was not much, just an old 1 1/2 story house, barn and a few other buildings that in Dad's words "had so many holes you could not keep a cat locked in". They worked hard to plant trees, fix buildings and over the years added some additional land, built up a herd of cattle and raised chickens, pigs, ducks and geese at one time or another. Being a child of the Great Depression, he was also a self-taught mechanic and did most of his own repairs and was infamous for not throwing out anything that could be repurposed. Even though farming and raising a family of six should have been enough to keep most people busy Joe never failed to volunteer, whether it was on the local telephone board, Sask Wheat Pool Committee, Khedive Co-op board, school board or helping with renovations to the church and Khedive recreation center. Joe farmed until about 1993 at which time he rented out the land and retired. Joe & Fran were then able to spend more time doing activities they enjoyed such as travelling and camping. They sold the farm in 2006 and moved to Weyburn. When they first moved to Weyburn Joe very quickly learned who his neighbours were and got acquainted with them and this carried on wherever they lived. Over the next few years they moved from their house to a condo, and then into Liberty Manor Assisted Living. In December 2017 Fran moved into Weyburn Special Care Home. In August 2018 Joe moved to Rhineland Tower apartments. He socialized with two different coffee groups every day until Covid-19 restrictions were put in place in the spring. We are eternally grateful for all the support his neighbours and close friends provided during those challenging times and in turn we know he will be sorely missed. Joe's faith in God was unshakeable. Attending church every Sunday was a given when growing up on the farm and this faith was instilled in all his children. This continued after Joe & Fran moved to Weyburn and after Fran was in Tatagwa View Care Home Joe went out regularly to take her to Saturday mass. That ritual ended with her passing in August 2019. Joe learned in May 2020 that he had cancer for the 3rd time. He fought hard, taking chemo and radiation treatments. In August it was discovered that he had more cancer. He continued the fight but was growing weary. Joe moved into respite care at Crocus Plains Villa in Sept 2020 where he resided until his passing. Although his time at Crocus was short he settled in quickly and was extremely appreciative of the superb care the staff gave him. However, he was ready to be with Fran and the family know they are now joined together once again. Joe's greatest love next to Fran were his 6 children, 6 sons & daughter-in-laws, 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He would never tire of telling his friends about his big family that he was so proud of. He told friends much wealthier than him that he was the richest person of all of them because of his children. A Public Prayer Service was held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan and the Private Family Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with celebrant Father Francis Plaparampil. Interment followed in Khedive Cemetery, Khedive, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Kelly Butz, Terry Bowers, Justin Pitre, Brett Hanson, David Lozinsky and Amber Ortman. Donations may be made in memory of Joseph to the Khedive Heritage Recreation Centre at PO Box 232, Pangman, SK S0C 2C0 or the Weyburn Humane Society. Thank you from the family of Joe Ortman to extended family and friends for the outpouring of love, comfort and support through cards, Mass offerings, calls, texts, visits, food and flowers. Thank you to Jean Wagner for providing music at the prayers and funeral and to Fr. Francis Plaparampil for the touching funeral mass. Thank you to the grandchildren who were pallbearers and readers. Finally, thank you to Tamara and all the Fletcher Funeral Chapel staff who did an outstanding job helping us navigate through the Covid restrictions and still provide a funeral that Dad would have been proud of. For that we are eternally grateful! Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
Services In Care Of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.