Joyce Ortman November 15, 2007 Mom, the year started out very sad. Dad left us to be with you and although we were not ready to let him go, it was not for us to choose. During the most difficult of times we were met with the most unkind actions and words by those who we called family. The months that followed showed us that even though our foundation had changed our family would continue to grow. Kelsey, your youngest grandchild graduated. You would be so proud of her. Jordan proposed and Lindy said Yes. A family wedding is something we are all looking forward to. You now have a great grandson -- a first baby for Ron and Alyssa. Three great granddaughters and a great grandson have our family growing. Everything changes yet nothing changes. We still miss you everyday. Take care of Dad now. Love you, Denise & Jim Jordan & Lindy, Kelsey Gaylene & Ron Dhrake & Carrington Khrystine & Kane Anastacia, Athena & Ayrabella Ron Jr. & Alyssa, Emmett





