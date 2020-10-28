Judy Mary Klippenstine 1953 ~ 2020 Judy Mary Klippenstine, born June 14, 1953, passed away peacefully with her sister, Kay by her side on October 18, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Judy is predeceased by her father, John and her mother, Helen and her dog, "gypsy". She leaves to mourn her very special sister and her very best friend, Kay; as well as her sister, Doreen Schultz and her family from Calgary, AB and Yellow Grass, SK as well as numerous cousins. Judy was raised on the farm at Trossachs. She and her sister, Kay helped their dad with farming and they grew a large garden. They also raised toy poodles and cattle. A Graveside Service for Judy will be held in the spring of 2021 at Trossachs Cemetery, Trossachs, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Judy may be made to the Weyburn Humane Society at PO Box 1062, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, S4H 2L3. Condolences may be left at:www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Services in Care of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.







Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.