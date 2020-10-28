1/1
Judy Klippenstine
06-14-1953 - 10-18-2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Mary Klippenstine 1953 ~ 2020 Judy Mary Klippenstine, born June 14, 1953, passed away peacefully with her sister, Kay by her side on October 18, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Judy is predeceased by her father, John and her mother, Helen and her dog, "gypsy". She leaves to mourn her very special sister and her very best friend, Kay; as well as her sister, Doreen Schultz and her family from Calgary, AB and Yellow Grass, SK as well as numerous cousins. Judy was raised on the farm at Trossachs. She and her sister, Kay helped their dad with farming and they grew a large garden. They also raised toy poodles and cattle. A Graveside Service for Judy will be held in the spring of 2021 at Trossachs Cemetery, Trossachs, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Judy may be made to the Weyburn Humane Society at PO Box 1062, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, S4H 2L3. Condolences may be left at:www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Services in Care of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.


Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Chapel
237 - 4th Street North East
Weyburn, SK S4H0Y4
3068425432
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved