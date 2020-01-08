Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Fortner. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

June Fortner June Margaruite Fortner, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away on December 22, 2019 peacefully at a friend's home while visiting. June was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Annie Lutz; great-great grandson, Bohdi Cree and her brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law. June is survived by her husband of 69 years, Don; her son, Ken (Kate) Fortner and family: Kim (Wade) Borschowa [Maggie and Samuel], Kali (Clint) Christianson [Sarah, Lochlan, Kade and Avery], Kristopher Fortner (Ashley Ponak): her daughter, Donna-Lee (Mike) Davies and family: Leah Cree (Ian Caldwell)[Kiara, Carter, Maxwell, Ciera, Shania and Sean]: Lisa (Jeff) Bond [Kendall]; great-grandchildren: Addyson, Hendrix and Freya; sister-in-law, Ronelda Fortner (Bob Clelland); special nephew, Lowry (Chris) Fortner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. June was born in Regina, SK on February 19, 1931. She spent her married life farming with husband Don Fortner for 69 years, in the McTaggart area. The last 15 years they lived in Weyburn. One of June's greatest pleasures was having been able to spend winters for almost 47 years in Weslaco, Texas. As requested, cremation has taken place. A family graveside service with an open tea following, were June's wishes, to be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of June may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





